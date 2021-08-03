Charter Communications, along with several government officials and county leaders, gathered outside the courthouse to announce a $21 million agreement that will bring broadband service to thousands of homes throughout Scott County.
The county has been working with CTC Technology & Energy, a national engineering firm, on the project for the last several months. Last week, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington announced at the Scott County Fiscal Court meeting that the county and CTC reviewed bids from six service providers — Charter Spectrum, AT&T, Cincinnati Bell, All Points Broadband, AccelerComm and Windstream. After an assessment, scoring and a question and answer session with two of the providers, CTC and Covington’s recommendation was to move forward with Charter Spectrum’s bid.
The agreement with Spectrum includes a $3 million contribution from the county and an $18 million contribution from Charter Communications. The agreement will deliver gigabit internet connectivity to more than 5,300 unserved homes and businesses across the county.
“This is great news for residents and businesses in unserved parts of Scott County that felt isolated without access to unlimited opportunity the internet provides,” Covington said. “I am delighted with the cooperative process between Scott County and Charter Communications that makes that possible.”
Along with Covington, several other leaders attended a celebration Monday morning to deliver comments on the impact of this the agreement to the county, including Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, Sen. Major Leader Damon Thayer, Rep. Phillip Pratt and new Scott County Schools Superintendent-Elect Billy Parker.
“Today’s announcement is the first step towards making Georgetown and Scott County a national broadband leader,” Prather said. “I’m proud to be working with Judge Covington, Spectrum and all of our local leaders to ensure everyone in this community has access to fast broadband.”
Prather went on to compare this project to that of interstate systems several decades ago, in terms of economic development and connectivity to other areas.
“Back 50, 60, 70 years ago what mattered in economic development what mattered in economic development was whether or not a city had an interstate ramp,” Prather said. “It made the difference between success and failure. You can look at cities today like Georgetown that have outstanding interstate access and other cities that don’t. This is the modern equivalent of an interstate highway exit ramp. This brings the world to Scott County. This brings the world to our businesses and our students. Every single person in Scott County can flourish as a result of this.”
In addition, the agreement between Charter and Scott County will provide Spectrum Wi-Fi access in downtown Georgetown and select public parks.
“Scott County is growing at a fast pace and residents in the rural parts of our county need access to the same services that are available in our cities,” Thayer said. “This agreement between Charter and Scott County is welcome news to families and businesses that need access to fast, reliable broadband.”
Jason Keller, vice president of government affairs and regulatory strategy at Charter, said already existing customers will be eligible for a speed tier upgrade. This means those with 200-megabit service will be upgraded to 400-megabit service, those with 400-megabit service be upgraded to the Spectrum Gig Package, and those who already have the Spectrum Gig Package will receive a $20 credit off their monthly bill.
Keller added that Spectrum is highly focused on Scott County as a broadband leader moving forward.
“This is a historical day for Scott County and all of Central Kentucky. I’d be remised if I didn’t begin by saying that this county has always been a priority for our company,” he said. “It’s a celebration because so many people who have been on the wrong side of the digital divide and have no access to broadband, the light at the end of the tunnel is near. Help is on the way because gigabit broadband service is on the way.”
In this speech, Quarles commended Charter and the county for keeping rural areas better connected so that they too can participate and thrive.
“Agriculture has changed dramatically in the past several years and having broadband access is vital to keeping pace in this new high-tech field,” he said. “I applaud Charter and Scott County for recognizing the needs of our rural areas and finding creative ways to ensure they have the tools they need to thrive.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic having forced the majority of schooling over the last year to a virtual platform, Parker said the importance of this project to the school system could not be stressed enough. He commended Scott County for having a community that “removes barriers” to education.
“This past year has made it crystal clear that ever student needs that access,” Parker said. “It’s really going to change for us some of the conversation because right now the conversation we’ve been limited because there was no amount of money we could throw at the problem because we had students that regardless did not have that access. That problem is going to go away, and I thank everybody up here today to being a part of that solution.”
Pratt said expanding the access has been one of his top priorities.
“Expanding internet access to rural and unserved parts of Scott County is a key priority of mine, and it takes these types of public-private partnerships to make this happen,” he said.
Keller said a “more detailed timeline” for the project would be released in the “very near future.”
According to a press release from Charter Communications, construction will begin following the completion of permitting and utility pole attachment applications. Once the project is complete, homes and businesses in the buildout area will have access to Charter’s Spectrum internet, as well as Spectrum-branded mobile, TV and voice services.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.