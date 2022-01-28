The extra time to file this year due to redistricting apparently brought out quite a few new candidates.
Some 22 candidates filed for a seat on the Georgetown City Council, pushing that race into the May primary which will reduce the number of candidates to 16.
Former state representative and county magistrate Charlie Hoffman has filed to be the Democratic challenger to Republican and incumbent Joe Pat Covington for Scott County Judge Executive.
Candidates who have filed as of Jan. 25 include:
PVA: John A. Burke, Republican.
Scott County judge-executive: Republican, Joe Pat Covington.
Scott County judge-executive: Democrat, Charlie Hoffman.
County attorney: Republican, Cameron Robert Culbertson.
County attorney: Republican, Samuel Porter.
County clerk: Republican, Rebecca M. Johnson.
County clerk: Republican, Ashley Nicole Nunn.
County clerk: Democrat, Ben Sargent.
Sheriff: Republican, Tony Hampton.
Sheriff: Republican, Chester Palmer.
Jailer: Republican, Bryan Keith Blankenship.
Jailer: Republican, Derran C. Broyles.
Coroner: Republican, Mark Sutton.
Coroner: Republican, Chad William Halsey.
Coroner: Republican, Lara S. Pennington.
Scott County Fiscal Court Magistrates:
—First District: Republican, Rick Hostetler.
—Second District: Republican: James Alvin Lyons.
—Second District, Republican: Robert “Rob” Jones. —Third District: Republican: Chad Wallace.
—Third District: Republican: Michael Ryan.
—Fourth District: Republican: Kelly Corman.
—Fourth District: Republican: Kane Johnston.
—Fourth District: Republican: Karen Tingle-Sames.
—Fourth District: Democrat: Wendy L. Young.
—Fourth District: Democrat, Vincent D. Morris.
—Fifth District: Republican, Dwayne Ellison.
—Sixth District: Republican, Ryan Pratt.
—Sixth District: Republican, Chris Wachal.
—Sixth District: Democrat, Tim Thompson.
—Sixth District: Democrat, David Lynn Davilia.
—Seventh District: Republican, David Livingston.
—Seventh District: Republican Mark Sulski. Constable, First District: Republican, Ian Beattie.
Constable, First District: Democrat, Lane T. Crawley.
Constable, Second District: Democrat, Paul Goodman.
Constable, Second District: Democrat, Mike Mitchell.
Constable, Third District: Republican, Dave Willis.
Constable, Third District: Republican, Robert N. Wright.
Constable, Fourth District: Republican, Steven Potter.
Constable: Fifth District: Republican, Paul A. Buta.
Constable, Fifth District: Democrat, William E. Mason.
Constable, Seven District: Republican, Charles T. Dedman II.
Georgetown City Council non-partisan:
—Jeremy Emerson.
—Greg Hampton.
—Tammy Lusby Mitchell.
—Nathaniel Price.
—Connie Tackett.
—James Toney Chaney Jr.
—Sonja Wilkins Brent.
—Alonzo Allen.
—Matthew Makaveli.
—Willow Hambrick.
—Mark Showalter.
—Todd Stone.
—Mark Cook.
—Chera Mattox.
—Dean Strong.
—Hal Alloway.
—Angela Stangle.
—Mary Jo Clore.
—Millie Butcher Conway.
—Danny Hillard.
—Stephen D. Price.
—Frank Chisley.
Mayor, Georgetown: David Lusby.
Mayor, Georgetown: Burney R. Jenkins.
Mayor, City of Stamping Ground: Keith Todd Murphy.
Below are local candidates who have filed with the Kentucky Secretary of State.:
—14th Circuit Court, Division One: Jeremey Maddox.
—14th Circuit Court, Division Two: Rob Johnson.
—14th Circuit Court, Division Two: Katie Holland Gabbard.
—14th District Court, First Division: Bolton Bevins.
—14th District Court, First Division, Rawl Douglas Kazee.
—14th District Court, First Division, William Rich.
—14th District Court, Second Division, Sarah Robb Hayes.
State Representative, 62 District: Republican, Michelle Karez Nance.
State Representative, 62 District: Republican, Phillip Pratt.
State Representative, 62 District: Democrat, Michael Robinson.
State Representative, 88 District: Republican, Jim Coleman.
State Representative, 88 District: Democrat, Cherlynn Stevenson.
No candidates filed for the following offices: county surveyor and constable, sixth district.
The primary will be May 17 and the general election will be Nov. 8. There will be three candidates for the Scott County Board of Education also elected in November. Deadline for filing for school board will be in June. School board seats that will be up for election include: districts 4 and 5 plus district 2 due to JoAnna Fryman’s resignation. The district two winner will serve the remaining two years of the term.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.