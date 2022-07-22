Dry Run Baptist Church, which formed in 1800, announced Monday via Twitter and Facebook it has closed permanently.
“After 222 years Dry Run Baptist Church gathered together as a church family to worship the Lord for the last time on Sunday, July 17, 2022. We pray that the Lord would bless the many families that have been a part of DRBC over the last two centuries. Thank you for serving with us to advance the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” stated the post on Facebook.
Apparently, no prior announcement the church was closing seems to have been made. A phone number listed on the church’s Facebook page and website has been disconnected.
Rob Ginter, the former pastor, announced on his Twitter account July 17 that he would be starting as senior pastor at Farmdale Baptist Church in Frankfort on July 24. Ginter responded to the News-Graphic via email and wrote he was on vacation, transitioning to a new job and working on deadlines for his Ph.D.
“I would like to say that I am grateful to the Lord Jesus Christ for my time at Dry Run Baptist Church and am thankful for the relationships and lifelong friends that I have made,” Ginter wrote. “I was saddened to learn that the church would close, but know the members of DRBC have a heart for the spread of the gospel and have made the difficult decision in order to continue effective gospel ministry in Scott County in other ways.”
According to Ann Bolton Bevins’ book, “Scott County Church Histories: A Collection,” 27 members of the Great Crossings Baptist Church formed the Dry Run Baptist Church in 1801. The church building has burned twice, once in 1953 and once in 1958, which resulted in the destruction of many church records. A plaque on the current building shows the church as being established in 1800 and the building erected in 1958. A plaque on the church building notes it was “Established 1800.”
Several people responded on the church’s Facebook page announcing the closing.
“When we moved back from Louisiana, this is where we first started pastoring in about 1983 and had 15 people first service, five of which were us, in February,” posted Roger Barkley Jr. “That summer we had so many kids in (Vacation Bible School) that it looked like summer camp. Within that first year, I know we baptized over 200 people and saw many re-dedications.”
“This is also where I committed to God to full-time service, no matter what at 17 years old…it holds a special place in my heart and my heart breaks that another church has closed its doors.”
Shelia Griffith Caudill posted, “This is my childhood church.”
Scott Power also posted some memories.
“I went to church there as a child…my granddaddy (Russell Power) was a deacon there and my great uncles (Jess and Pod Power) helped rebuild the church after it burned.
“So sad to hear this news.”
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.