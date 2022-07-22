church

The Dry Run Baptist Church announced on Monday that they will close permanently.

 News-Graphic Photo by Elizabeth Morey

Dry Run Baptist Church, which formed in 1800, announced Monday via Twitter and Facebook it has closed permanently. 

“After 222 years Dry Run Baptist Church gathered together as a church family to worship the Lord for the last time on Sunday, July 17, 2022. We pray that the Lord would bless the many families that have been a part of DRBC over the last two centuries. Thank you for serving with us to advance the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” stated the post on Facebook. 

