STAMPING GROUND — The 230th anniversary celebration of Stamping Ground has now been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The motion to postpone the event was passed on Tuesday night at Stamping Ground’s City Council meeting by a unanimous vote. The celebration has been put off until the weekend of October 3. The car show that takes place during the celebration has also been postponed.
The decision was made to postpone and not cancel with the hopes of COVID-19 clearing up in the near future, said commissioner Robert Duncan.
“By December, maybe we can start having things again,” said Duncan.
As of now, Halloween and Christmas celebrations are still on.
