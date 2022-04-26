Deconstruction has begun on a 235-year old log home at 944 E. Main Street.
The house, known as the Stone-Grant House for two of its earliest owners, is one of Scott County’s most important log homes, said local historian Ann Bevins. It was originally built around 1787 by Israel Grant and Susannah Boone Grant and was previously owned by Barton Warren Stone, a noted educator and an evangelist during the Second Great Awakening. The home has been owned by the Drake family since 1939 and is currently owned by a trust benefiting the grandchildren of John and Dullia Drake.
Josh Wright, the contractor in charge of the deconstruction project, specializes in dismantling historic structures, mostly for reclaiming lumber to be reused. This project is different.
“We’re going to disassemble the whole structure carefully so that it can be reassembled somewhere else to really preserve the unique history that’s here, because not many structures like this have survived and the ones that do are in really rough shape,” he said. “Technically it’s a demolition permit because they don’t have another category, [but] this is a dismantling and with very specific intentions so that it can be reassembled.”
The home has been unoccupied since Dr. Albert Drake, a retired University of Alabama professor, passed away in 2016. His son, Phillip Drake, said that was one of the motivations for dismantling the home.
It’s been empty for five years,” Drake said. “It’s just not good for a house to just be you know, standing alone. It needs to be active and people living in it.”
He has been reaching out to various groups, including Christian organizations, about taking over the house since his father passed away.
“The interesting history [of the house] demands that it needs to be maintained,” Drake said.
Deconstruction for preservation is a difficult challenge.
“It’s definitely a more expensive and labor intensive process to carefully dismantle the components without breaking them,” said Wright. “Most demolitions are handled with large equipment, and they really just break it to rubble...we tried to keep all the original moldings and doors. We’re going to keep the floorboards and all the structure.”
Watching the cabin become dismantled has been difficult for Drake family members, but “it’s very cool to peel back and to see what the different generations did and added to and there’s a lot of secrets,” said Jane Drake Hale. “There’s still some questions that if only the walls could talk they could tell us.”
The home has had many alterations over the years. One example is in the 1880’s the Sinclair family added Victorian gingerbread trim.
“Each generation for some reason, each generation wants to put his own mark on the property. And that’s what they did,” said Bevins.
While the dismantling process has given them some answers as to how the house evolved over the years it still holds some mysteries, Wright said. Some are as basic as when the windows were enlarged, or when the interior chimneys were added, but some mysteries are as major as how early builders lifted the giant beams that make up the multi-story home.
“There were many layers of finishes that needed to be removed to get to this point so we can really see the structure of it,” Wright said. “I think it’s getting to the exciting part of the project for myself, the more challenging and technical side. Some of these logs, particularly like this one at the top that goes full length, I think it’s 35 feet from one end to the other. This timber should weigh in at 2,000 pounds.
“So I’m really curious how they got it up there in the first place 235 years ago. It’s really an incredible feat.”
The property is for sale and they have had interest from commercial developers, Drake said.
“There’s also wants and needs [in the community] to do something more with this land,” said Drake Hale of the property, which is adjacent to the bypass. “And we will just see where it takes us and hopefully this cabin will find a proper new home. And then we’re doing our best to do that.”
The Stone-Grant home was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. Status on the National Register does not give historic buildings any inherent protection. Georgetown-Scott County ordinances protecting historic buildings only apply to buildings in the local historic district on Main Street downtown.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.