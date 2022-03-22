Three people escaped a fire unharmed Sunday that investigators say started in the garage, possibly in a car.
“It’s too early to say, but we suspect it may have started in the car,” said James Kanavy, arson investigator for the Scott County Fire Department. “We’re going to have to rule out other possible areas, such as the garage door. But it appears to be accidental.”
The fire was at a Summeridge Road residence and was reported at 4:20 p.m. Sunday.
Homeowner Brian Keeth was with Kanavy surveying the damage Monday.
“We are pretty devastated,” Keeth said taking a deep breath as he stared at the charred remains of his home. “But I still have my family.”
Keeth’s wife and two children were home when the blaze began, he said.
“They heard something like gunshots, and then saw smoke coming from under the door,” Keeth said. “My wife started to open the door (to the garage) when my son stopped her and said they need to get out of the house.”
The explosions are believed to have been paint cans, and the fire eventually engulfed the garage and part of the upper floor of the home.
“The damage is pretty extensive,” Keeth said. “There’s a lot of water damage in the back part of the house.”
The family had lived in the house for about seven years, he said.
The fire remains under investigation.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.