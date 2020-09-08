The Scott County Fair typically hosts the county Livestock Show and Showcase as a week-long event.
But the fair was canceled this year due to the pandemic, so Scott County 4-H and FFA decided to host the Livestock Show and Showcase at Brooking Park Thursday.
Students from all participating county middle and high schools, were invited to participate, according to Agent for 4-H Youth Development Sarah Redmon.
“Usually this is a week-long event and it’s usually open to other counties, but we wanted this to be for our kids in Scott County to support them,” said Redmon.
The event is normally a show-and-sale, said FFA advisor and ag teacher at Scott County High School Katie Crum.
“Typically you would sell that animal and raise money for next year, but because the fair got canceled they decided to let the kids show more than one animal,” said Crum.
With 4-H and FFA events being canceled over the course of the summer, a lot of youth did not get to showcase their animals, leaving this showcase as their final opportunity to show the progress they have made over the course of the year.
And for some involved, this year would be their last, due to aging out of competition.
“It’s just nice to be able to give them that last sendoff,” said Crum.
Among the events included the popular hog showing.
Hog showing is when judges look at the muscle of the pig and what the pig would look like on a plate. Dylan Gilbert, who is in his final year of being able to show, took home a win and a ribbon for his performance showing hogs at the showcase.
Alongside hog showing, 4-H and FFA members also participated in showing beef cattle, dairy cattle, sheep, goats, rabbits, poultry, and even showing country hams.
