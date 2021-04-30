Georgetown Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident on Avondale Avenue that occurred early Thursday morning.
“At this time, we don’t know who’s involved and we’re working to gather that information,” said Captain Josh Nash. “We have detectives working on it.”
Close to 40 rounds were recovered from the scene, Nash said.
“The incident happened early (Thursday) morning,” he said. “Approximately 40 rounds were fired from what we could gather. Multiple vehicles were hit that were parked on the side of the road and, as of right now, we found that one residence has been struck by bullets.”
However, Nash said no injuries have been reported at this time. Police are still attempting to find out exactly what type of gun was used in the incident.
“There was no gun recovered on scene at all,” Nash said. “We know what caliber, but we’re not going to disclose it at this time.”
Police are choosing not to release the caliber as the investigation is still ongoing.
This continues a trend of similar shootings, including one instance in August of last year where 80 to 100 rounds were fired on Marks Street. Two houses were hit on the street and there were no injuries.
Those with information that could be linked to this investigation are encouraged to contact GPD at 502-863-7826.
