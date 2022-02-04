NEWTOWN — A Jan. 20 letter from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has some Newtown property owners alarmed.
The letter outlines a proposal to route U.S. 460 to the north of Newtown across Leesburg Road. In the letter project manager Joshua Samples said the Cabinet has finalized plans for the U.S. 460 improvement project from Russell Cave to I-75 in Georgetown, except in the area of Newtown where a bypass around the historic district is under consideration.
Janie Wechman said she only became aware of how close the highway could come to her home this week when she saw a map of the proposed route online. Wechman’s mother lives in a home across Leesburg Road just at the end of Wechman’s driveway. The map Wechman has seen shows the new intersection for U.S. 460 and Leesburg dividing her home from her mother’s home.
Resident Charles Adams said the proposed bypass would put the highway within 25 feet of his house, which could jeopardize the retirement income from his farm. He owns a 60-acre farm that would be bisected by the highway, according to the maps on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet website.
Adams bought the property in 1984 and said he supported himself farming tobacco, hay and straw until his retirement. He now leases the land to two cousins who run Tollgate Hay & Straw on the property. The lease provides him with his retirement income and he’s afraid he could lose his tenants as the northern bypass would separate the shop, office, and hay storage from the rest of the farm.
Samples, the KYTC District 7 Design Section Supervisor and Project Manager for the U.S. 460 improvement project, said alternatives are still under consideration and no final route for the Newtown segment will be selected until they have environmental clearance.
An issue with the current route is the sight distance turning onto Leesburg traveling east on U.S. 460, Samples said.
“Safety is the main reason for the project” said Samples, who mentioned improving vertical sight distances and widening the road to prevent wheel drop-offs as two ways to make U.S. 460 safer. The Newtown segment is a high accident location and U.S. 460 as a whole has a 67 percent higher accident rate than similar Kentucky roads, Samples said.
The News-Graphic will continue to provide updates on this project as they become available. For more information visit https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictSeven/Pages/Scott-County-US-460-Improvements.aspx.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.