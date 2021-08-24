Larry Oser often travels to Florida, but one trip eight years ago influenced him to reach out within his own community and he hopes to encourage others to do the same.
‘Fill the Truck’ is an event where, once a month, Ss. Francis and St. John Catholic Church gather whatever food is needed for the AMEN House.
“’Fill the Truck’ was kind-of the dream of Larry Oser,” said AMEN House Director Michele Carlisle “Honestly, he approached us with the idea of what it would feel like to do a food drive every single month through St. John’s.
The AMEN House wasn’t sure what to expect with the program, but Carlisle said it ‘just took off.’
“Larry is an advocate against hunger, I mean, he is out there within his church community advocating for people to bring in food, to bring in dollars that we then turn into food,” Carlisle said.
“It really has been a beautiful relationship.”
Oser was a part of a similar program in Florida. While vacationing, Oser met Drew Whitaker.
Whitaker, a resident of Canada, presented an idea to Oser about collecting food once a year for the community in Florida they frequented.
They took Whitaker’s truck and filled it with food for the community, Oser said.
“We did that for about 3 or 4 years,” he said.
Oser challenges those giving to ‘Fill the Truck’ to meet the exact need the AMEN House has for that month, Carlisle said.
“We know, when he shows up, it’s going to be a full truck of food,” she said. “They are so generous when it comes to that.
“I think, the piece that is good for us is the consistency of it. We know it is coming. We know it is dependable.”
Now for the last four years, St. Francis and St. John have been collecting and donating food to the AMEN House.
“Last month—which was our 48th month—we collected 516 pounds of food as well as $1,520 in cash donations,” Oser said. “For the 48 months, we have collected 25,319 pounds of food—which is almost 13 tons—as well as $52,184 in cash donations.”
The items collected are non-perishables like canned soup, canned vegetables, rice, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, etc.
The consistent donations from ‘Fill the Truck’ have truly made an impact on fighting hunger in Scott County, Carlisle said.
“The thing I would like to see us do, is I would love to see us get three other churches in Scott County to be interested in doing the same thing,” Oser said.
Oser is willing to sit down with anyone from local churches and help them get started, he said.
The hope is to have donations come in every week of every month for the AMEN House, Oser said.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.