As the 2022 regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly winds down, several pieces of legislation affect Scott County. Many of these bills await Gov. Beshear’s signature, but most appear to have support for passage.
The biggest news is the additional of a second Family Court judge for the 14th Judicial District. Due to its growth, Scott County’s Family Court docket has been overwhelmed and court officials led by Family Court Judge Lisa Morgan have advocated strongly for a second judge. House Bill 214 passed Tuesday creating the second judge position and is expected to be signed by the governor. The bill received the full support of the Scott County delegation including Sen. Damon Thayer and Reps. Cherlynn Stevenson and Phillip Pratt.
If signed, the position will be on the November ballot. Candidates can file in June to seek the eight-year term.
A $500,000 allocation for AMEN House was included in the $105.1 billion two-year budget passed Wednesday evening by the General Assembly. Sen. Thayer notified AMEN House executive director Michelle Carlisle Tuesday evening. The allocation is to be directed towards construction of a new location and warehouse for he food pantry.
“This is our first big momentum push towards raising money for a new location,” Carlisle said. “This (allocation) was not on our radar at all. I did not know Sen. Thayer was advocating for this allocation until he called last night. This is a huge boost.”
AMEN House has purchased some land at north end of Hamilton Street, but it is farm land and will require infrastructure.
“We have learned so much since this started,” she said. “We have purchased land, but it will cost almost $1 million to put in infrastructure, so we are open to anything at this point. We were working towards a new location before the pandemic hit. We have had so many setbacks, with the pandemic being the biggest.
“This allocation is a huge boost and will enable us to launch into a more formal campaign. We need a bigger location. We are turning away food, which isn’t right, because we have no place to store it.”
She praised Thayer for his continuing support. “…but this level of commitment will leave a lasting impact.”
A quick overview of the state budget proposal and other Scott County allocations include:
—$10 million for improvements to the Kentucky Horse Park, which includes a renovation for the International Museum of the Horse.
—$5 million to Georgetown Municipal Water & Sewer Service for an elevated water tower.
The state Transportation Cabinet’s Biennial Highway Construction plan includes over $32 million in projects through fiscal year 2024. These projects include:
—Bridge project on Fields Road (FY2023)
—Guardrails on KY 32 (FY2022)
—Bridge project on Lemons Mill Road (FY 2023)
—Bridge project on Hinton Road (FY2023)
—Bridge project on Cane Run Road at I-64 (FY2023)
—Address condition of I-75 from milepost 138.424 to mile post 143.239 (FY2023 and FY 2024)
—Improve capacity and access on KY 2906 from US 460 to US 62 (FY2022, 2023)
—Widen I-64 to six lanes from 0.458 miles east of the KY55 interchange to the KY 1790 underpass (FY2023,2024).
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.