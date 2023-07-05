The Georgetown Housing Authority (GHA) Board of Commissioners met on Thursday, June 26 for a special meeting, held to cover business scheduled for the board’s May meeting. That meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum.
Following the approval of the meeting agenda and past meeting minutes, Mary-Margaret Turner, of Section 8 Nan Mckay, presented.
May 2023 experienced a Public and Indian Housing Information Center (PIC) score of 99 percent, Turner said. The authority’s average voucher management system (VMS) payment is $618, which has “increased a little bit after the payment for seniors increased,” she explained.
33 inspections were performed during the month, a significant number of GHA, but they “had a lot of new vouchers on the street searching so we’ve been looking at possible locations for those,” Turner said. Of those, 24 passed, 7 failed, nine were rescheduled, and two were “no-shows,” she continued.
Turner reminded the board that the contract between GHA and Nan McKay is set to expire on August 3. According to their website, Nan Mckay is “committed to ensuring that housing authorities, property management companies, and municipalities have the resources to help the families they serve” and specializes in “providing organization development, consulting and training to public and private federally subsidized housing sectors.”
The occupancy rate of May, reported Deputy Director Bren Jones, was 95%, with 309 units occupied. A total of 529 applicants are sitting on the five waiting lists, Jones explained. She went on to say that the waiting lists for public housing for two, three and four bedroom units closes on July 14 at noon.
May’s monthly charges were $89,100 and GHA collected $95,335, Jones said. This difference can be equated to “some other income and late fees,” she said.
Maintenance Supervisor Duane Liebschwager presented the maintenance report for May.
“We have a lot of sewer line problems that we’ve had to dig up and a lot of these units are destroyed,” he said.
Recent work includes that occurring on Washington Street, with 80 feet of sewer line having to be dug up, Liebschwager said. The units with the worst sewer problems are located in Northern Heights, where the lines are galvanized, he explained.
“Our clogging issues are serious,” Leibschwager said.
Of 51 units needing work performed on sewer lines, 21 have been completed, he said. Using capital grants funds to pay for these sewer line renovations was also discussed.
In new business, the board approved the motion to publicize a request for proposals concerning the operation of GHA’s Section 8 program.
The board also approved Deputy Director Bren Jones to “access and update information” relating to numerous HUD, government and banking portals, states the motion. These include PIC; the Line of Credit Control System (LCC); EIV Security System; and access to Whitaker Bank online banking, among others.
The next meeting of the GHA board is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 1:30 p.m.