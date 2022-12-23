Some 54 years of experience in city government will be leaving the Georgetown City Council when terms of Tammy Lusby-Mitchell, David Lusby, and Karen Tingle-Sames officially come to a close.
David Lusby has the longest tenure on the council, falling just short of 30 years. During that time, Lusby won 14 elections — often finishing among the top two with the most votes. Lusby lost to Burney Jenkins in the November election for Georgetown mayor.
Karen Tingle-Sames has been involved in city government since 2000, including a term as mayor, sandwiched on both sides with stints on the city council. The Great Recession took place during Tingle-Sames’ term as mayor.
Tammy Lusby-Mitchell served two terms on the council, but was involved in several projects involving non-profits, including assisting in giving funds from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act to area charities. She is the daughter of long-term Scott County Judge-Executive George Lusby.
Karen Tingle-Sames
Karen Tingle-Sames graduated from Georgetown College in 1986. She and Kevin Sames have been married for 33 years and they have a dog, Sassyboots Sames, who has a following of its own.
The Sames own Carriage House and Gifts, which has been in operation for 51 years. Karen Tingle-Sames is a Master Florist.
She was first elected to the Georgetown City Council in 1999, and served from 2000 to 2006. She was elected mayor in 2006 over Everette “Mutt” Varney in a close election and served one term, which fell during the Great Recession. She lost to Varney in another close election in 2010, but was returned to city council in 2012.
Tingle-Sames decided not to run for re-election to the council in 2021, but instead she ran for county magistrate and lost.
How would you describe yourself?
Tingle-Sames: I describe myself as a Christian, conservative, outspoken, direct, transparent. I enjoy working, people, politics and conspiracy theories.
How would you describe your terms in city government?
Tingle-Sames: Looking back over my terms as council member I would say I was a voice for the people. I asked tough questions. I often was the only no vote on many important issues. I had an overwhelming respect for the taxpayers’ dollars.
What do you feel is your greatest achievement in city government?
Tingle-Sames: One of the greatest achievements by a council I served on was returning Cardome to the Catholic Church.
What do you know now, that you wish you knew when you were first elected?
Tingle-Sames: There is too much bureaucracy to be able to get things done efficiently. And too many self-serving decision makers at our local level.
In the beginning of my term on council I was the only female for six years and then the first female mayor of Georgetown. Those years reminded me of a quote by Eleanor Roosevelt: ‘A woman is like a tea bag - you never know how strong it is until it’s in hot water.’
What advice would you like to give to the incoming council members?
Tingle-Sames: Be transparent and honest. Get a tough skin, listen to the voters, work hard and fight for the little guy instead of the government. Most importantly, know your convictions and principles, you will be tested, but stand strong on what you believe even if you are standing alone.
Tammy Lusby Mitchell
Tammy Lusby-Mitchell served on the city council from 2019-2023. Before retiring, Lusby-Mitchell worked for more than 30 years in management at The Lexington Herald-Leader.
She is married to Gary Mitchell and has two children, Zach and Hannah Osborne. Lusby-Mitchell’s father is former Scott County Judge-Executive George Lusby.
Looking back, what is your perspective of your term as council member?
Lusby-Mitchell: For over 60 years, there has been a Lusby from my immediate family serving in the local government in Georgetown/Scott County. My father started as a city councilman in his early 20’s and served as Judge Executive into his 80’s. As a young adult, I wanted to run for city council myself, and my dad and I decided that when he retired, I would do just that. I was blessed to get elected on my first try.
Although my tenure on the council was short-lived, I’m very proud of the work we accomplished. Over four years, we passed a Fairness Ordinance, brought curbside recycling to Georgetown, and maybe most important and far-reaching, we set aside over $1 million to help the local non-profits and philanthropies achieve long-term goals that will impact our community for years to come.
During my two terms, the council was composed of members from different points on the political spectrum, with varying levels of experience on council (from 30 years of experience to brand new), and with a myriad of career and life experiences. It is my belief that our wealth of knowledge and unique walks of life brought so much to the table when it came to dreaming dreams and solving problems for Georgetown.
While it wasn’t always easy, my experience on the council was a joy. The council members I worked with were smart and committed and respectful of one another. We had the same goals. And while we may have had our debates, we were open to listening and encouraging one another as we went about the city’s business.
I only served under one mayor, Tom Prather. And I need to say a word about that experience. From the swearing in ceremony to my last five-hour council meeting, Mayor Prather was accessible, encouraging and he spent whatever time was needed talking over issues that were before the council. Mayor Prather has a wealth of knowledge and experience and I learned a lot from him. He was a leader and a friend.
What do you know now, that you wish you knew when you were first elected?
Lusby-Mitchell: I had no idea we had such stellar employees working for our city. Maybe that’s because, when things run well, you don’t really notice what goes on behind the scenes. The team that works at city hall and the heads of our police, fire and public works are top notch. Our leaders expect the best from their staff, and they get it. Georgetown should be so proud. I’ve worked with hundreds of people throughout my career, and I kept waiting to come across a dud at some point. It never happened. The city of Georgetown has smart, committed people working for them, at every level.
What advice would you like to give to the incoming council members?
Lusby-Mitchell: In my mind, service means listening. It means learning. It means stepping out of your comfort zone. It means opening your mind to other perspectives. It means speaking up, and speaking out. It requires patience and respect. It requires dreaming of what Georgetown could be. And it requires remembering who you serve.
It was an honor and a privilege to serve. And it was fun and kept my brain working all the time. Truthfully, it makes me sad that there is not a Lusby in the local government after more than 60 years. We Lusbys are public servants. We love our town. And we had a lot of dreams in the works. Best of luck to the new mayor and council members. Georgetown needs you to succeed.
David Lusby
Tell us about yourself?
Lusby: I’m David Lusby (56) married to Joy Lusby and I am the father of three daughters, Morgan (28), Emily (26) and Lauren (20).
I was born and raised in Georgetown by Joe and Joanne Lusby while living at 209 Cherokee Trail my entire childhood.
I am a product of public education and a graduate of Scott County High School (1985). I attended Morehead State University and graduated with a B. S. Degree in Public Relations/Communications and a minor in Real Estate. I also played Division I golf for four years and swam on the MSU swim team for two years along with being a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
While attending Morehead State University during my junior year I obtained my real estate license, purchased my first fixer-upper rental house and did an internship with Smith Realty Group/Better Homes and Gardens here in Georgetown. After graduating I became an assistant golf professional at Marriott’s Griffin Gate Resort in Lexington while continuing to buy and remodel affordable housing.
In addition to working as an assistant golf professional in Kentucky I qualified and played in mini tour events all across Florida during the winter of 1991-1992. After this opportunity to work, travel and compete as a professional golfer, I returned to Georgetown where I became the Director of Sales at the Homestead Subdivision utilizing my education and real estate license. While working at the Homestead selling new home construction I realized there was a demand for self-storage here in Georgetown which led to the creation of American Mini Storage of Kentucky Inc. in 1994. Today, American Mini Storage operates six self-storage facilities in Georgetown and one self-storage facility in Lexington along with the Mobile Attic which entails portable storage containers that are delivered throughout Central Kentucky.
In 1999 my business partner and I created Soapy Joe’s Car Wash opening our first car wash in Lexington. Within a few years we had three car washes in Lexington and two car washes in Georgetown while bringing the first tunnel car wash to Georgetown.
In 2008 we developed the Landmark Office Center where we have been able to help bring many new businesses to Georgetown including Baptist Health, U.K. Heathcare, Lexington Clinic and several other new medical and service related businesses. In 2011 we purchased a vacant WalMart building in Georgetown located at 1135 Lexington Road that had been vacant and for sale for several years. We remodeled the existing building allowing Mi Casita and Enterprise Rent a Car to expand to a new location called Landmark Crossing and we recruited new businesses including Furniture World and Elite Fitness. In 2012 we created the Landmark Shoppes shopping district while relocating Kroger to a much larger new building and bringing many new businesses and restaurants to Georgetown which include, Roosters Restaurant, McAlister’s Deli, OEC Restaurant, Bojangles, PetSense, Results Physical Therapy, Buff City Soap, Concord Custom Cleaners and T-Nails.
In 2019 I put together a group to purchase the old and vacant Golden Corral building in Cherry Blossom. We had hoped to remodel the building but because of significant damage to the building we had to demo and rebuild a new 17,000 square foot retail center now occupied by Feeders Supply, Jersey Mike’s, Smoothie King, Bliss Nails and we have KOI a new sushi restaurant getting ready to open soon.
We have projects in other parts of Kentucky as well as other states but I’m most proud of the ones here in Georgetown that impact our local economy and our community can enjoy. I am currently Vice President of Whitaker Bank in Lexington and have been employed there for the past 28 years specializing in residential and commercial lending. For 30 years I’ve served on the Georgetown City Council, currently serving as Mayor Pro-Tem and co-chair of the Finance Committee. I’ve had the opportunity to work with four different mayors and serve on all committee’s including police, fire and public works while spending most of my time serving on the finance committee. During this time serving on the city council our community has experienced good and bad economic periods especially tough starting in 2008 when the real estate and stock markets crashed leaving most communities struggling to balance budgets and maintain services. It was tough on the City of Georgetown as well but we were more prepared than most communities and we made adjustments to our budget and operations that created efficiencies that helped us manage through those difficult times.
I suggested and led the way on restructuring our current debt at the time, lowering our interest rates and reducing our debt payments. I was also involved with and instrumental in the development of the communities Lanes Run Business Park which helped diversify our economy, gave existing businesses an affordable place to expand and new businesses a great place to relocate which has brought hundreds of jobs to our community. More recently we have successfully navigated a worldwide pandemic, delivered a comprehensive study comparing Georgetown to 17 peer cities in the state to evaluate our pay scale and revenue streams, implemented changes to improve emergency services for our community while managing a $30 million dollar budget. Finally, one of the more significant projects was competing and winning the new FedEx Ground facility which will employ over 250 workers once stabilized.
Looking back, what is your perspective of your term as council member?
Lusby: In the past 30 years our community has experienced significant changes and challenges, economic development and economic downturns, cooperation between city and county government and improvements and upgrades to emergency and basic services. The city and county partnered in creating a new $12 million 911 System including communication towers throughout Georgetown and Scott County. The city relocated and built a new 911 building and a new Police Department on Bourbon Street. We developed and built a new building called the Ed Davis Learning Center along with a new playground and equipment that is now getting ready to be replaced as it has surpassed it’s intended life span.
The Pavilion was built as a joint venture project between the city and county government for $8 million. We relocated and built a new maintenance facility for Pubic Works on Triport Road and have now implemented a curbside recycling opportunity for the community while keeping rates as low as possible. We built a new fire station and EMS building downtown on Broadway and now getting ready to partner with the Scott County Fiscal Court on a new Ambulance Service Building on Lexus Way.
We actually worked with the Commonwealth of Kentucky and Toyota to create a new $40 million on/off ramp from I-75 now called Lexus Way. We brought in a consultant to advise Parks and Recreation on a new swimming pool and lazy river which we built for the community. We sold Cardome back to the Catholic Diocese so they could provide the necessary upkeep and repair to the historic building while sharing the facility and programs with the community. We partnered with the Scott County Fiscal Court to run sewer lines to Sadieville to help them when in need. We participated and invested to date over $12 million in the Kentucky Jobs Retention Act to help our corporate partner Toyota Manufacturing upgrade the plant and keep local jobs right here at home. We took over the sanitary sewer system in Stamping Ground making them apart of GMWSS while lowering the cost for those customers.
We obtained grants and partnered with Fayette County, Scott County Fiscal Court and the State of Kentucky to provide the South Sewer Extension which will help clean up one of the most contaminated streams in the state of Kentucky while relieving a health and environment concern that sits above our aquifer Royal Spring. I co-sponsored and we passed our own Fairness Ordinance advocating for fairness for all and passed the Smoking Ban for restaurants and businesses improving health standards for everyone. We took over ownership and operation of the Georgetown Cemetery when it could no longer take care of itself. The list could continue but these are some of the more impactful projects we have taken on for the community.
What do you feel is your greatest achievement in city government?
Lusby: Developing and creating the Lanes Run Business Park. I recall the night Helen Donaldson (Community Relations Manager for Toyota) called me after she had spoken with Mayor Varney and prepared to call other council members to express the concern Toyota Motor Manufacturing had regarding a very large residential development being proposed just east of the plant. There were several property owners coming to city council at this time asking to annex their property for a future residential development. Helen expressed serious concerns such as emissions from the plant, noise from the plant, light from the plant and potential traffic congestion. She wasn’t trying to tell us what to do but she wanted everyone to know there were concerns and issues.
Although our community had recognized a business park as a future goal there was no plan or location identified. I recall telling Helen that the city should partner with Toyota and buy the property being proposed as a residential development and turn it into a business park. We could work together to diversify our economy and provide a location for local businesses to expand. Helen’s voice and tone changed dramatically during that conversation. She said she was going to take this idea to the plant and powers that be in Japan which she did. After many meetings, much legal work and funding from Toyota and the City of Georgetown a partnership was formed. Today the Lanes Run Business Park employs over 830 people and is a true economic engine for our community.
What do you know now, that you wish you knew when you were first elected?
Lusby: I wish I had known all the details involved in managing a $30 million and highly complicated budget. I was able to gain the knowledge necessary by serving as chair of the finance committee for many years.
I wish I had known 30 years were going to pass so quickly. Although, I’m not sure what I would have done differently. I have no regrets other than I had a few more goals and objectives to work on for the community.
What advice would you like to give to the incoming council members?
Lusby: You have a great staff at City Hall and department heads with experience. Listen and follow their lead.