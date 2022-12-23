council

Karen Tingle-Sames (left) served on the city council from 2000-2006, and later returned from 2012-2023; and David Lusby (right) served almost 30 years on the city council. Tammy Lusby-Mitchell (not pictured) served on the city council from 2019-2023.

 News-Graphic File Photos

Some 54 years of experience in city government will be leaving the Georgetown City Council when terms of Tammy Lusby-Mitchell, David Lusby, and Karen Tingle-Sames officially come to a close.

David Lusby has the longest tenure on the council, falling just short of 30 years. During that time, Lusby won 14 elections — often finishing among the top two with the most votes. Lusby lost to Burney Jenkins in the November election for Georgetown mayor.

