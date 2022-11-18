Just as warned, the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service Board (GMWSS) unanimously approved a 58 percent increase over a two-year period following a study that included capital projects necessary for the utility to remain viable into the future.

The rate increase will now go before the Georgetown City County for first reading at its next meeting Nov. 28 at the GMWSS administration building at 6 p.m. Second reading and final approval will be taken at the first council meeting in December.  GMWSS is owned by Georgetown.

