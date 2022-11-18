Just as warned, the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service Board (GMWSS) unanimously approved a 58 percent increase over a two-year period following a study that included capital projects necessary for the utility to remain viable into the future.
The rate increase will now go before the Georgetown City County for first reading at its next meeting Nov. 28 at the GMWSS administration building at 6 p.m. Second reading and final approval will be taken at the first council meeting in December. GMWSS is owned by Georgetown.
“I know this was very difficult for the water service commissioners, but it is driven by needs and external factors that are not in their control,” said Mayor Tom Prather. Prather had issued multiple warnings that the upcoming GMWSS rate increase would be “substantial” and “significant.”
The board approved a 39 percent rate hike effective Jan.1, 2023, followed by a 19 percent rate hike effective Jan.1, 2024 with a cost-of-living rate hike on Jan.1 each year through 2026, or the remainder of the five-year plan.
Under the new proposal, the minimum cost for 2,000 gallons of combined water and sewer usage is now $25.91, but would increase to $36.01 on Jan. 1, 2023. The cost for 4,000 gallons of combined water and sewer would rise from $56.23 to $78.15; the rate for 6,000 gallons of combined water and sewer would rise from $86.55 to $120.30 on Jan.1, 2023.
The study was conducted by NewGen Strategies and Solutions and follows closely on the heels of a similar five-year rate study conducted in 2019. The 2019 study identified 85 capital projects, including construction of Waste Water Plant One (WWTP One) and the South Sewer Extension down U.S. 25, both of which is now under construction.
As a result of the 2019 study GMWSS implemented a series of rate increases, the first rate hikes imposed by the utility since 2007, despite that Scott County has been among the state’s fastest growing communities since 2000 or earlier.
Since that study was completed a series of events have impacted the utility, including updated federal regulations, miscalculations in the 2019 rate study, inflation, and design errors identified in the construction of WWTP One among other factors, said Chase Azevedo, GMWSS general manager. The new rate study became necessary with the issue of bonds necessary to finance the upgrade and expansion of WWTP One.
Regarding GMWSS’ bottom line, the new study found:
—Interest on GMWSS’ bonds were miscalculated, as the revenue did not meet budget expectations.
—Interest rate for the bond for WWTP One is almost double what was expected in 2019, due to federal interest increases.
—The structural design flaws increased the number of projects needed to complete WWTP One, and as a result increased the principal and interest in the 2023 bond issue.
—Inflation has effected operations and capital projects.
—As a result of the Flint, Michigan water crisis, it is anticipated significant improvements and upgrades in federal regulations will be implemented within two years. These upgrades will impact all water utilities and are related to monitoring the lead and copper concentrations found in drinking water.
The original bond for WWTP One was expected to be $58 million at an interest rate of 3.5 percent. The 2019 study inaccurately includes only 60 interest payments instead of the correct 360 payments, resulting in only $5.3 million of the total $35.9 million in total interest from the bond was included. At current interest rates. The bond interest rate is expected to be 6.17 percent. The difference in interest rates will add $35.5 million to the bond total.
The 2019 rate study assumed the bond principal for WWTP One would be $58 million. The current expectation is the bond issue is now estimated at $86.4 million, which includes $70 million for the completion of WWTP One, $3.2 million for the Desha and Water Street interceptor sewer replacement to accompany $3.4 million committed to the project through the city’s APRA funds, $800,000 for the northwest bypass waterline extension to go with $2.9 million committed from APRA funds, $7.4 million for the Payne’s Depot Water Storage Tank to go with $5 million committed by the Kentucky General Assembly, and $5 million in capital and operational contingency.
If debt reserve is included, the bond principal would increase to $96.3 million. At 6.17 percent interest, the interest cost for the bond would increase to $115 million over the 30 year life of the bond, impacting the budget by an additional $45.6 million in increased interests costs due to the increase in principal of $38.3 million.
Azevedo listed other services and operational needs that have increased including chemicals and materials up 95 percent, utilities, seven percent and sludge hauling, $52 percent. Revenue projections for sewer usage were over estimated in the 2019 study.