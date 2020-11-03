Unofficial early voting totals show some 65 percent of Scott County’s registered voters cast a ballot in the election. Absentee ballots mailed and postmarked by Election Day and received by Friday, Nov. 6 will be added to that total, so these results are official and incomplete.
Even so, President Donald Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr each carried Scott County and won re-election according to the Associated Press.
The local race with the most interest was for Georgetown City Council where the top eight capture a seat and all incumbents sought re-election. Early results, however, show the possibility of two and maybe three changes on the council.
Longtime council member David Lusby was leading with 5,965 votes followed closely by Todd Stone with 5,925 votes. The others in order include: Karen Tingle-Sames, 5,843, Connie Tackett, 5,547, Willow Hambrick, 5,402, Mark Showalter, 5,235, Tammy Lusby-Mitchell, 5,170, Greg Hampton, 4,785, Marvin Thompson, 4,756, Polly Singer-Eardley, 4,303, Sonja Brent, 4,067, Hillary Hunt, 3,872, Maya Maybry, 3,502, Dean Strong, 3,348 and Steve Price, 2,571.
Hambrick appears to have won her first election to the council placing fifth in the early results while only 29 votes separate newcomer Hampton and incumbent Thompson for the eighth and final seat on the council. Singer-Eardley, another incumbent trails Thompson by some 453 votes.
In other local races:
—State Sen. Damon Thayer, who represents the 17th District, easily carried Scott County with 18,356 votes over challenger Jason Stroube’s 10,106 votes.
—State Rep. Phillip Pratt, representing the 62nd District, carried Scott County with 12,779 votes to challenger David Mayo's 6,167 votes.
—State Rep. Mark Hart, representing the 78th District carried Scott County with 2,074 votes to challenger James Toller’s 786.
—State Rep. Savannah Maddox was re-elected with no opposition.
—Scott County Board of Education members, Diana Booker, JoAnna Fryman and Susan Duncan were each unopposed and were re-elected.
—Dwayne Ellison, who was appointed to represent the Fifth District on the Scott County Fiscal Court was unopposed for election to the seat.
—Some 17,016 voted in favor of Constitutional Amendment 1, while 9,394 voted no.
—Some 18,657 voted no for Constitutional Amendment 2, while 8,121 voted yes.
David H. Clark led for the Stamping Ground City Commission with 167 votes followed by Robert Jones, 156, Dale L. Perry, 147, Jessie Zagaruyku, 147 and Robert Duncan 145. The top four will be elected.
Debra Stamper led the race for Sadieville City Commission with 80 votes followed by Jennifer Halsey, 68 votes, April Cannon, 65, Brian Reese, 54, Victor Stanley, 54 and Jean Epperson-Stanley, 49. The top four will be elected.
The election will not be official until Nov. 10 and will not be certified until later in the year.