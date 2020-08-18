Jennifer Rodriguez was watching the end of a movie Sunday night when the night erupted in gunfire.
“It sounded like someone had lit a string of firecrackers,” she said. “They started at one end of the street and just went down the street. I immediately hit the floor.”
Police estimate 80 to 100 rounds were fired about 12:10 a.m. at two houses on Marks Street, with some 80 rounds striking the house adjacent to the Rodriguez home. A house directly behind the Marks Street home were also struck. Nearly a dozen shots struck the Rodriguez home, although none entered the house.
No one was home at the house that absorbed much of the shooting, although a family dog was inside, neighbors said. The dog was not injured. Multiple bullet holes were visible across the porch, house and windows.
“Upon arrival, (police) noticed the street was literally littered with gun casings,” said Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan. “In my 28 years here, I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Police suspect two handguns were used. Among the casings recovered were 9mm and 40mm.
Marks Street is a one-block narrow street with neat homes, flower gardens and outside one house was a child’s bicycle. At one end of Marks Street, the Georgetown Police Department station can be easily seen. Ed Davis Park, or Boston Park, is across the street from the entrance to Marks Street.
Detectives remained on the scene Monday. Speaking with those in the neighborhood who may have heard or seen something. Anyone with information should call the police department at 502-863-7826 or notify investigators via the GPD’s Relay App. Tips can be provided anonymously, Swanigan said.
Sunday’s event continues an alarming trend of gun violence in recent weeks in Georgetown. Over the past two months, some seven people have been injured in gun-related incidences, Swanigan said.
“This is unprecedented,” Swanigan said about the escalation in gun violence. “Normally, we don’t have that kind of activity. We sort of pride ourselves on being a crime-free community.”
Rodriguez said the incident has shaken her.
“This is a quiet street,” she said. “We’ve never had anything happen like this before. I told my husband we were getting security cameras. We moved in here seven years ago, and we have been very happy, but this, I don’t know, this has changed everything.”
