An $800,000 scholarship endowment for Scott County students taking dual credit classes, funded by a combination of public and private entities, has been established with the Bluegrass Community and Technical College system.
The announcement was made Wednesday at the Georgetown campus.
The Scott County Fiscal Court has committed $250,000 in two $125,000 increments to the Scott County Dual Credit Scholarship Endowment; the Georgetown City Council has committed $200,000, the Scott County Education Foundation will fund $100,000 and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky have combined to invest $800,000 in the endowment scholarship.
“These gifts are critical to providing access to all students in Georgetown and Scott County, “ said Dr. Koffi Akakpo, BCTC president and CEO.
Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington agreed.
“We are blessed without measure,” Covington said. “I am so excited. This endowment will provide scholarships to help low-income Scott County high school students get a jump start on their college careers. Dual credit is a proven strategy that improves students’ lives as they approach college.”
Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather said the endowment ensures everyone has an opportunity for a college education.
Dual credit allows a student to earn high school and college credit for each course they take. Part-time dual credit opportunities are available allowing students to start general education and technical college classes at BCTC and their high schools. Students are eligible for full-time dual credit through the Bluegrass College Academy, a partnership between BCTC and Scott County Schools.
“This type of support for Scott County students shows how much our community cares and the importance of everyone working together,” said Billy Parker, Scott County Schools superintendent.