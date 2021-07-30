Some 86 percent of the recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Scott County and the WEDCO Health District are unvaccinated individuals, said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for WEDCO.
Over the past two weeks, Scott County has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases, including 24 on Wednesday, pushing the total of new cases to 100 over the past eight days, according to statistics released by WEDCO. WEDCO manages the public health for Scott, Harrison, Nicholas and home health for Bourbon County. A 56-year-old man who was unvaccinated, died last week in Nicholas County.
The increased number of COVID cases in the county and state is alarming because these individuals are really ill, Miller said.
“There is no widespread testing going go right now, so when we say there are new cases, it means these people have come forward because they are really ill,” Miller said. “That is also an indication there is a large pocket of asymptomatic individuals spreading the virus and they don’t know it.”
Scott County’s seven-day incident rate (IR) is 22, which is a formula based upon the number of confirmed COVID cases factoring in an area’s population. While the county’s COVID numbers are increasing, its IR remains relatively low due to its number of vaccinated individuals.
“Scott County actually has a higher vaccination rate than any other county in our district,” Miller said. “That helps.”
The county’s total vaccination rate is 48 percent, but that does not include young children who have not been approved for a vaccine. For people 12 years of age and older — all age groups approved for a vaccine — the county’s vaccination rate is 57 percent, improved to 60 percent for people 18 years of age and older and 90 percent for individuals 65 and older. The Centers for Disease Control estimate that almost a quarter of Scott County population is vaccine hesitant, which leaves room for more people to receive the vaccine, who are not “hesitant,” but simply have not been able to schedule a vaccine.
With school scheduled to start in less than a month, concern has grown about the increasing COVID numbers. That concern has spawned a new wave of interest in getting the vaccine, Miller said.
“People are figuring out that if they get vaccinated they won’t be quarantined,” she said.
To answer the increased interest, WEDCO and the Scott County Public Health Department are planning two vaccination clinics next week. On Monday, the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at Scott County High School from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. On Tuesday, the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at Great Crossing High School, again from 6 to 8 p.m. No appointment is necessary and while these clinics are targeted for students, anyone is welcome, Miller said.
“We are trying to make getting a vaccine as convenient as possible,” she said.
WEDCO will continue to offer vaccines every Friday at the Scott County Public Health Department on Washington Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. All three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and the one-dose J&J vaccine, will be offered at the health department. No appointment is necessary.
Long-term care facilities are being monitored, and while there has been a handful of new cases, there has been no outbreak, she said.
“At one facility there is an employee and a patient, but as of right now none of our assisted living facilities are seeing an outbreak, which I consider three or more,” Miller said.
