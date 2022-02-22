While things have settled down considerably since the Feb. 11 trial for leggings at Scott County Middle School was first held, Madison Easterling, a SCMS eighth grade student, plans to continue to push so that girls may wear leggings everyday. She plans to meet with the school’s site-based council on Feb. 28.
Last fall, Easterling decided to use a class project for a cause. The dress codes at Royal Spring and Georgetown middle schools were more relaxed than SCMS. For example, Royal Spring allows leggings, “...if they are not see through and are worn with appropriate length top (defined as falling below hip length).”
School dress codes are established by each school’s site-based council, so they vary from school to school. Leggings, which are described by Wikipedia as “elastic close-fitting high-rise garments worn over legs typically by women,” are prohibited in the SCMS dress code.
In September, Madison’s letter stating her case for leggings was delivered to the site-based council. In October, she personally presented her argument seeking a more relaxed dress code. The site-based council decided to set a trial period, allowing leggings, but maintaining the length of the outer garment required by the existing dress code. The trial was set for a period after the holidays and on a Friday, but because of weather, the school did not meet any Friday in January.
The trial was moved to Fridays in February and girls throughout SCMS began making plans to wear leggings on that date. As it happened, Madison fell ill and was not at school on the Friday the trial was to begin, but she planned to monitor the situation through her boyfriend. Just as school began, videos and photos of girls being led into the school gymnasium started flooding her social media. Girls were being “dress coded,” mostly for the length of the outer garments.
Madison said she felt “horrible and embarrassed,” as many of her friends sent her videos crying and saying they were embarrassed and upset.
She spoke to a couple of media, but when she heard there was talk of a protest, Madison went on social media and urged her friends to be respectful. She insisted they do things “the right way.” She wanted school officials to see that a relaxed dress code would not hurt in class instruction.
School officials also evaluated what happened Feb. 11, and talks with Madison and student leaders resumed on how to improve communication. A second trial date was held at SCMS on Thursday, Feb. 17, and it went much smoother. Madison said she has had positive conversations with teachers and members of the SCMS site-based council, and she is optimistic.
Lexington media showed up at the Scott County Board of Education meeting Thursday, Feb. 17 in anticipation of a discussion about dress codes, but Madison said she decided not to attend the school board meeting. Instead she decided to speak to the site-based council because they make decisions about dress codes.
Madison said she plans to encourage the site-based council to relax its dress code and allow leggings every day, provided all other areas of the school’s dress code are followed.
Madison said she loves SCMS and is proud of her school. She credits her teachers with inspiring her to speak up on issues that are important to her and other students. She has promised her fellow students that she will work to help create a more comfortable learning environment at the school.
