A 911 call Monday evening brought a heavy presence of law enforcement and other emergency personnel to a quiet Scott County neighborhood, but law enforcement officials believe it was a dangerous prank. The incident occurred just as the Georgetown City Council was discussing the high cost and dangers associated with false alarms.
“I just shot my mom,” the caller told the 911 dispatcher.
“Why’d you shoot your mom?” the dispatcher asked.
“She annoys me, and tried to hit me,” answered the male caller.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office was quickly dispatched to Brant Court in Mallard Point, but officials soon realized it was a “swatting” incident. A swatting incident is when a false alarm call is made that would bring out a law enforcement’s SWAT team.
Sheriff’s deputies suspected the call was a prank almost immediately, and neighbors helped reach the people inside the home who were instructed how to exit so that no one was harmed. The phone number was disguised, officials said.
The incident is under investigation, Sgt. Eddie Hart of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said.
During the city council’s regular meeting Monday, Mayor Tom Prather told the council the city would be looking at potential costs cuts and non-tax revenue opportunities as well as tax increases in order to meet the growing needs of the city.
On this night, city attorney Devon Golden shared data on the number of false alarms attended by the Georgetown Police Department. The city passed an ordinance in 1992 that penalized businesses that do not maintain their alarm systems and individuals who may place prank calls, but it has never been enforced, she said.
“In 2018, the police attended to 1,433 alarms, but 1,423 were false; in 2019, the police attended to 1,263 alarms and 1,261 were false; in 2020, police attended to 1,071 alarms and 1,063 were false,” Golden said.
Over that three-year period the police attended to 3,767 alarms, but only 20 calls were legitimate, Prather said.
“Those numbers are stunning to me,” the mayor said.
The estimated cost of false alarms to the city is as high as $15,500 annually, but does not include the risk to first responders who are racing to the scene, the dangers to bystanders and the false alarm may distract first responders from a serious and real call in which they may be needed, Golden said.
While the numbers listed above may include the fire department, there are instances in which the fire department attends a possible fire alarm by itself.
The city will look into the issue, and may possibly develop a permit procedure in which businesses must sign and agree to maintain their alarm systems, the mayor said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.