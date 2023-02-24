Walking into Georgetown Community Hospital Tuesday, artwork by students from both Scott County and Great Crossing High School filled the cafeteria for the “Put Your heART Into It Art Challenge.”
Pieces lined the wall as judges went through every detail in picking their favorite. The winner, Maddox Allen, received a $500 scholarship for his work.
“Every year we participate in ‘heart month,’” said Georgetown Community Hospital CEO Cliff Wilson. “It’s a national awareness month for heart disease. So, we always do activities throughout the month.”
Wilson and Georgetown Community Hospital wanted to engage students this year and the art challenge was their answer.
“It’s been an overwhelming response, and we’re doing this across our market,” Wilson said.
Other hospitals participating in the challenge are: Clark Regional Medical Center, Bluegrass Community Hospital and Bourbon County Hospital.
“I’m always an advocate for when we can engage with our school system and create opportunities for scholarships,” he said.
Wilson hopes to make the “Put Your heART Into It” challenge an annual event, he said.