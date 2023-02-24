heART

Judges at the “Put Your heART Into It” art challenge admire student work. 

 News-Graphic Photo By James Scogin

Walking into Georgetown Community Hospital Tuesday, artwork by students from both Scott County and Great Crossing High School filled the cafeteria for the “Put Your heART Into It Art Challenge.” 

Pieces lined the wall as judges went through every detail in picking their favorite. The winner, Maddox Allen, received a $500 scholarship for his work. 

