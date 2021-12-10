Whether it’s measured by crystal championship trophies in the case, the corresponding banners on the gym wall, or the thriving lives of husbands and fathers who return to homecoming each year, a magical chapter in Georgetown College athletic history is complete.
NAIA hall of fame football coach Bill Cronin, who guided the Tigers to 218 victories, including two national championships and 14 Mid-South Conference titles in 25 years, has retired.
Cronin informed his team of the decision Monday afternoon. GC held a brief press conference Tuesday to address the changing of the guard in greater detail, and ever true to himself, the coach was unassuming and self-deprecating.
“My boys (sons Kevin, Chris and Cory) are at the age where they’re having grandkids, and I’ve got to go play some hide-and-seek while I can still hide,” said Cronin, who closed his remarks by proclaiming himself “a has-been.”
The audience laughed, of course, and those who have been touched by Cronin’s career beg to differ.
“He is one of the best in this profession,” Michael Caba, the Tigers’ offensive coordinator since 2015, wrote on Twitter. “His plan for the program led to many accomplishments on the field. More importantly, though, was the positive impact he had on his players. Bill will be missed.”
“What an outstanding example of what we all should be,” echoed Shan Housekeeper, GC’s defensive coordinator and a member of Cronin’s staff for the past 14 seasons. “He is an amazing coach and leader, always doing things the right way.”
Family and fellow coaches — including Chris Briggs and Jeff Nickel from the basketball program — filled the conference center for Cronin’s send-off.
Cronin delayed his remarks until after making sure he hugged or shook everyone’s hand. His voice trailed off with emotion as he spoke of his assistants and their families.
“It’s always been the people,” Cronin said of his tenure at GC, which included 36 of the past 40 years, including more than a decade as an assistant. “It’s been a great place to settle down and watch our boys grow up. A lot of the credit goes to (wife) Ellen and our three sons for sacrificing so much that we can do the things we’ve done here.”
Georgetown won back-to-back championships in 2000 and 2001, part of a run of four consecutive seasons in which the Tigers reached the title game.
Cronin never experienced a losing season as Georgetown’s head coach, and only twice (2008 and 2019) did the team finish at .500.
GC appeared in the NAIA playoffs 16 times under Cronin, a destination the Tigers were denied despite an impressive 8-2 mark in his final season. His overall record was a sensational 218-65.
He was enshrined into the sanctioning body’s hall of fame in 2020.
“The players make these kinds of things happen, whether it be the hall of fame or winning championships,” Cronin said. “You also have to give a lot of credit to the coaches and players of the past who worked hard to build the tradition. You never accomplish the things you do alone.”
Cronin first arrived at Georgetown as an understudy to coach Kevin Donley. He was offensive coordinator in 1991 when the Tigers won the first of their three NAIA crowns.
Two years later, he left to take over the program at Madison Central High School in Richmond, ultimately returning to replace Bob Brush at GC’s helm in 1997.
“I came here in 1982 thinking I would stay for a year or two and then move up the ladder in the profession as people often do,” Cronin said.
To put Cronin’s longevity and success into perspective, Donley’s 75 wins were the previous program record, and Lester Craft’s 12-season tenure from 1961 from 1972 was the longest until Cronin’s service.
“When I came back, all I tried to do was use the formula that Kevin Donley made so successful here,” Cronin said.
Athletic director Brian Evans proclaimed it “a tough day and a great day.”
He acknowledged that Cronin’s departure leaves big shoes to fill, but he quickly noted that’s not unprecedented at Georgetown.
“Months on the job and I was looking to replace men’s basketball coach Happy Osborne,” Evans recalled. “Moments such as this are never easy, as it is difficult from the standpoint of saying goodbye to a legend, a leader, a coworker that you know makes the right kind of difference in these young student athletes’ lives, while also looking to make the right call on who can not fill, as no one can fill, but step in and carry the Georgetown banner.”
The basketball coach who followed 1998 NAIA champion Osborne, Briggs, matched that national title in 2013 and added a second in 2019.
Prior to Osborne, two other late legends, Bob Davis and Jim Reid, guided the hoop program for many years.
Tiger football was a different animal until the 1980s.
Twenty-seven coaches have headed the GC grid program since it was founded in 1893. Cronin and Donley brought stability after five different men held the post between 1977 and 1981.
Assistant coaches Steve Hill, Marty Park, Dwayne Ellison and Housekeeper all have been with the program 14 or more years. The vast majority of GC’s staff are part of the “Tiger family” that once played under Cronin.
“Coach’s impact on those who were fortunate enough to play for him will be felt for generations,” tweeted GC alum and former assistant Brian Landis, also a past head coach at Frederick Douglass High School and now an assistant at Georgia State University. “He took us to places we could not take ourselves, and for that we are forever grateful.”
Cronin, an Indiana native, graduated as a Hoosier from his home state’s flagship university in 1978. He started his career as a middle school coach for three years before moving into the collegiate game.
A past president of the American Football Coaches Association — he was the first NAIA coach to hold the post — Cronin is a two-time NAIA coach of the year and won the corresponding Mid-South Conference award eight times.
He noted Tuesday that Toyota Stadium was built during his time at GC, making him the only head coach who has ever presided over the locker room there.
As for who might be next, Cronin’s coaching “tree” of former pupils is scattered all around the state and beyond. An online pundit predicted that the job opening could attract “thousands” of applicants and proclaimed it “one of the best jobs in the NAIA if not the best.”
“My first focus is to honor Coach Cronin, his wife and family,” Evans said of the timetable to hire a successor. “Ellen and their sons have been instrumental in making Georgetown football a family. Ellen has been a rock, and her work with parents and alumni will be a notable absence as well next fall. My second focus is finding the right fit for our program to carry on this legacy.”
