If you’ve been to Tractor Supply this summer you may have seen the clients and residents of Quest Farm selling produce from their summer garden, but Quest Farm is not a farm in the traditional sense of the word. It’s a program that helps people with developmental disabilities with daily life.
“We actually have a residential area where people live at, we also have a day training program here at Quest Connect and we help people with daily living activities, activities that you would do on the daily as far as how to go ahead and shop and how to budget and how to socialize and how to make friends,” said Kim True, Director of Programs for Quest Farm.
Most of Quest Farm’s clients and residents are on something called the Michelle P. Waiver, or MPW. The MPW is part of Kentucky’s Medicaid waiver program. The waiver provides financial assistance to individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to help them live in the community as independently as possible.
“Some of the people that live at our residential [facility] have lived there for close to 30 years. So that’s obviously long term CLS, which is the Community Living Services…That’s however long the individual needs those services,” said True. “And then day training. It’s it’s all indefinite, whatever help they need, we’re here to help them.”
Most of their clients and residents are referred to them through case managers in local agencies, True said. Currently Quest Farm is serving six Kentucky counties, Harrison, Fayette, Woodford, Bourbon, Scott and Franklin.
Like many programs, life at Quest Farm was disrupted by the pandemic, especially the day training activities at Quest Connect which include growing and selling vegetables during the summer, making crafts and selling crafts for the holiday season, and volunteering with other local organizations.
“I’m really proud of getting day training back in order right now,” said True. “Because you know, that’s a place …where they feel like they belong. And it’s not just doing arts and crafts, it’s doing things that are actually what an average person would do actual work. You know, we’re making crafts to sell because most people have jobs and so that’s what we do.”
She is proud of the work Quest performs, True said.
“We’re trying to show them it’s not just about ‘oh we’re just gonna slap on some glue and paint’,” she said. “We’re doing a quality job. We’re doing quality things. We’re working in this garden, we’re volunteering at the Gathering Place…and that’s something we have to plan for, they have to cook for, they have to do all these things that, you know, we take advantage of every single day, because it’s just something we do. They need a little more guidance, and it gives them a lot of purpose. And they know that they receive a lot of support from the community.
“And they love returning that by going ahead and giving their time.”
True started with Quest in 2014 and has seen the program grow over the last eight years.
“I started off doing community living services and just growing the program,” she said. “ We started with 14 employees, and there were 28 individuals that we helped in various counties, that in itself was great. And then on top of that, once I got the director’s position, I grew that program, you know, within a couple of years, and we had close to I think 53 at that point. So we’re serving, you know, quite a few more individuals with quite a few more employees.”
“I do believe that most people that work for agencies like these… they really care about the individuals we serve. I think what sets us apart is that we are really trying to focus on just a lot of different areas of growth for them to have a more purposeful life. It’s not just about having some place to go, to have something to do. We’re really trying to teach them some actual life skills so that they can eventually go out and have the same kind of life all of us maybe take for granted every single day. So I think that’s what sets us apart.”
While True has only been with Quest Farm for eight years, working with people with developmental disabilities has been part of her life from childhood.
“My sister actually has a disability and so I am a caretaker for her and I used to be a school teacher,” True said. “And part of me paying for things in my classroom was to have a part time job doing CLS work and working in homes with people with disabilities. So it just so happened the director position [at Quest Farm] opened up and I applied for that, and here I am, and so I love it because I can relate on a family level with the families who have a loved one who have a disability. And then on top of that, having a sister with a disability I’m able to go ahead and understand kind of what she’s needed because I’ve been her caretaker for so long.
“I just love this population of people, because I know that there’s just so much capability in each person. And so, you know, with my sister, I always used to be really sad because I was like, she’s never gonna get married or fall in love or do any of those things. And, you know, now she’s married, and she just bought her first home and she went to school. And so these are the things that I see for our people that come here.”
She learns something new everyday from the people Quest serves, True said.
“I am surprised every day working here,” she said. “Our people teach us something different every single day. And I think the biggest thing for me is being humble every single day and appreciating…every day is a new day. And that’s how they look at it. They could have had a bad day. Yes, it could have been the worst day yesterday for them. But they show up here or they show up with their staff or out at the farm and every day is a new day for them…And so I think that’s what I really learned.”
For more information on Quest Farm, a 501(c) nonprofit, visit https://questfarmky.org.