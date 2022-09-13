True

Kim True prepares lunch at Quest Connect.

If you’ve been to Tractor Supply this summer you may have seen the clients and residents of Quest Farm selling produce from their summer garden, but Quest Farm is not a farm in the traditional sense of the word. It’s a program that helps people with developmental disabilities with daily life. 

“We actually have a residential area where people live at, we also have a day training program here at Quest Connect and we help people with daily living activities, activities that you would do on the daily as far as how to go ahead and shop and how to budget and how to socialize and how to make friends,” said Kim True, Director of Programs for Quest Farm. 

