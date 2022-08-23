A.W. Hamilton returned Friday to the site of some of his greatest triumphs to leave a message with the next generation about pushing through trials and tribulations.
Now men’s basketball coach at Eastern Kentucky University a quarter century after his starring role on Scott County’s first KHSAA state championship team, Hamilton was guest of honor at a pep rally to cap the Cardinals’ first week of school and build the energy for that night’s season-opening football game.
“This is some of the greatest memories of my life being in this gym, playing for Coach [Billy] Hicks, the run we had,” Hamilton said. “It’s just a special place. I walk in here and this place used to feel so big. This is the best school in the country, and it’s an honor to be back.”
Hamilton and EKU Graduate Assistant Blake Harris greeted the students at the invitation of SCHS Principal Elizabeth Gabehart, who is Harris’ mother.
Both men recall themselves as the type of high school students they’re now hoping to reach. During the 30-minute assembly, Hamilton said his scores on the college entrance exams initially weren’t good enough to continue his career as a point guard at the NCAA Division I level.
He spent a year in prep school, put his academic numbers where they needed to be and earned a scholarship to Wake Forest before starring for three seasons at Marshall. Hamilton was twice a national prep coach of the year and national champion at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia and an assistant at North Carolina State before EKU, where he is entering his fifth season.
“When I was coming up, a lot of people helped me. It would have been easy to give up on me many times in my life,” Hamilton said. “I’m so proud of Blake. He went from one of our managers to our head manager. He was getting a ton of scholarship money. He earned all that, and now he’s become a graduate assistant. I’m so proud of how he’s grown and how he’s matured into his position. The sky’s the limit for him.”
Georgetown connections run deep in Richmond.
Two of EKU’s current five starters, Michael Moreno and Cooper Robb, someday will join Hamilton in the SCHS athletic hall of fame. Both have overcome physical challenges to continue their schoolboy excellence at the next level.
“Michael Moreno’s had the best offseason of his career. It’s the first time he doesn’t have an injury to overcome. He’s in the best shape of his life. He’s really taken ownership of the program and is just a phenomenal leader for us,” Hamilton said. “Cooper Robb is probably the toughest player I’ve ever coached. He tore his labrum in his shoulder with about 10 games to go in our season, and we just didn’t tell anybody, but every game his shoulder was popping out of place and our trainer would pop it back in. For him to finish the season, he’s special.”
Accounting for the restless youth of his audience, Hamilton intermittently broke up his standard motivational speech with a basketball-themed contest.
He selected one student from each of the freshman, sophomore, junior and senior classes. They were teamed with a member of the faculty. Each duo had to make both a free throw and 3-point shot to earn the student’s age group a pizza party.
Gabehart also knocked down a shot that will allow all students free admission to the home football game against Lafayette this coming Friday.
“I really enjoy doing this. I enjoy pouring into our community,” Hamilton said. “We do this in Richmond. We do tons of pep rallies and interactive stuff with our community. I’ve got a message I want to share.”
In addition to his advice about the importance of school and goal setting, Hamilton’s presentation took a serious turn when he described his recent fight with stage two melanoma.
Hamilton said a recent scan confirmed that he is cancer-free after a two-year battle. He initially asked his doctor about a suspicious mole at a long-neglected physical he scheduled after his brother-in-law and assistant coach, Steve Lepore, suffered a stroke at age 40.
“My last physical was in 2005. I went 15 years without a physical, so I want to continue to share that message, because I don’t want anybody to have a two-year battle with cancer like I did when it was unnecessary. I should’ve had a physical every year,” Hamilton said. “That’s when the gym got quiet, when I started talking about my battle with cancer.”
The initial diagnosis triggered a brief spell of anxiety and depression. Hamilton said he snapped out of that after a conversation with his mother, Deni, who made him realize that the bad hand also had dealt him a higher calling.
“All I could think about was ‘poor me’ until I had that conversation with my mom,” Hamilton said. “She told me that God had bigger plans for me. I had to dig in and realize it was bigger than me, push the message out and understand that no matter what, I was gonna beat cancer. If cancer was gonna kill me, I was gonna get that message out and people were gonna get a physical because of A.W. Hamilton.
“I really believe that the adversity and the struggle we go through is for a reason,” he added. “We’ve got to get to the other side of it, because then we find a better version of ourselves. I’m a better person because I had to battle cancer.”
Hamilton is applying those lessons during an extended period of flux with his own program. Between COVID-19, a rash of injuries and a change from the Ohio Valley Conference to the ASUN, there have been peaks and valleys.
Emboldened by setting 30 school records in his first four years and adding the highest-ranked recruiting class in EKU history, Hamilton believes the rewards will help reveal the reasons for it all.
“We’re very active in doing things. We’re gonna do a $51 million renovation to our arena. We’ve just got unbelievable leadership guiding us through that,” he said. “Everybody in Scott County, come out and support those kids. I’ve got Michael for two more years and Cooper for one more year. I’m gonna cry like a baby when they graduate. That’s gonna hurt me more than anything.”
