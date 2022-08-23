hamilton

Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball head coach A.W. Hamilton spoke at Scott County High School on Friday, August 19. Part of Hamilton’s speech covered goal setting, and he is seen here holding a “million dollar check” with one of his own goals being to give a million dollar check to each of his kids when they turn 18. View more photos of the event online at News-Graphic.com.

 News-Graphic Photo By Brett Smith

A.W. Hamilton returned Friday to the site of some of his greatest triumphs to leave a message with the next generation about pushing through trials and tribulations.

Now men’s basketball coach at Eastern Kentucky University a quarter century after his starring role on Scott County’s first KHSAA state championship team, Hamilton was guest of honor at a pep rally to cap the Cardinals’ first week of school and build the energy for that night’s season-opening football game.

