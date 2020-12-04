STAMPING GROUND — Tuesday, the Stamping Ground City Commission held a first reading of an ordinance relating to abandoned urban property.
This ordinance establishes a separate category for taxation on abandoned urban property, said Stamping Ground City Attorney Joe Hoffman
“It’s 75 cents on each $100 of assessed value,” Hoffman said. “And that’s the highest rate that can be assessed under Kentucky’s constitution.”
If the city commission approves the ordinance after its second reading later this month, the commission will then identify which properties to take to the Scott County PVA, later notifying property owners and giving them chance for property rehabilitation.
“I think what the city could do, if it chooses to proceed with this, is go ahead and pass the ordinance and then next year we could amend the ordinance to create the commission that would have the responsibility of making that determination (of what properties to address,)” he said.
The property has to have been vacant or unimproved for a period of one year and the property owner has the right to appeal to the city commission.
SC PVA must be notified of properties by Jan. 1, 2021, and property owners notified by March 1, 2021.
“There is no specific deadline, but if the property is rehabilitated before the tax bills come out, the city is obligated to notify the PVA,” said Hoffman. “If the tax bill has already gone out and the city is satisfied the property has been rehabilitated then the city commission can exonerate a portion of the tax bill.”
Other notes from Tuesday’s commission meeting:
— Several gutters on city buildings are in need of repair. The commission approved use of $1,197 for those repairs.
— New park property was discussed.
— Holiday closings were discussed.
— Stamping Out Hunger is still collecting at Stamping Ground Fire Department and Dollar General. Collections are through Dec. 5.
— Stamping Ground will hold their annual Christmas parade Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.
— Police had 142 calls for service. Fire had 19 calls for service.
— November Financials were approved.
— Minutes from Nov. 17 were approved with one revision.
