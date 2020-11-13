Central Kentucky hip-hop artist and activist, Devine Carama has teamed up with Oneness Boutique in Lexington and they have been working to give winter clothes to teenage boys ages 12 two 17 in single parent households for free.
“If you’ve been on my social media the last couple of weeks you’ll see that we launched an initiative called, ‘Believing in Oneness,’” Carama said in a Facebook Live video. “I was reached out to by Oneness Boutique here in Lexington, Kentucky that does a lot of the popular streetwear; the top tennis shoes, Jordan brand apparel. And they said, ‘Hey, man. We want to give some stuff away to some youth in the community but we don’t know how to do it.’
“Obviously, I’ve known Oneness for as long as they’ve been here in Lexington, over a decade. And I said, ‘I got you.’”
Over 100 bags with streetwear, books from the Luna Library, a library named after Carama’s daughter, and haircut vouchers were delivered around Lexington and surrounding cities. The cities include Nicholasville, Versailles and Georgetown.
As a part of registration for the gear, the teens had to share three to five sentences as to how they would make an impact in their community, Carama said.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.