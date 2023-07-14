The impact of the repeal of affirmative action, the policy that allowed both public and private institutions to take into account race when deciding admission, is expected to be minimal at Georgetown College, said President Rosemary Allen.
“The ruling should not have a direct effect on Georgetown College’s admission process,” Allen said.
Despite this, Allen is concerned about the impact the ruling may have on “racially diverse graduates” applying to graduate programs, she said.
“The current ruling will most likely impact students aspiring to attend the 200 or so elite colleges in the nation with highly selective admissions,” she said.
Historically, “federal law permits the limited use of affirmative action in admissions for purposes of promoting diversity in higher education,” reports the National Institution on Independent Colleges and Universities.
The decision, made on June 28, was supported by a 6-3 conservative majority of the Supreme Court, headlined by Chief Justice John Roberts. He has remained a “longtime critic of affirmative action,” according to National Public Radio.
“Many universities have for too long wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the color of their skin,” wrote Roberts in the court’s majority opinion. “This Nation’s constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”
However, the courts have allowed colleges and universities to continue to consider race in the admissions process to ensure and foster a “diverse student body”, according to U.S. News.
At Georgetown, race is not “explicitly considered” as a separate criteria during the college’s admission process, Allen explained. However, she is concerned about the precedent set by the decision and “the possibility that it could have a broader impact on a wide range of colleges by restricting consideration of race in other ways in the education setting,” she said.
“For instance, under the current ruling there is no restriction on colleges promoting racial diversity through targeted recruitment or scholarship programs, but fresh lawsuits could now cite the affirmative action ruling to try to stop such practices,” Allen said.
Black, Hispanic, Asian, and students of two or more races made up 242 of the 1201 students enrolled at the college in fall 2022, Allen said.
Allen said that she believes that the college can make the most difference by recruiting from diverse schools and “ensuring that prospective students are aware of the opportunities we offer.”