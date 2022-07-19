Georgetown and Scott County officials have taken steps to address a looming crisis by approving the hiring of a director for Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention.
The city county voted 6-1 and fiscal vote voted 4-1 to create the inter-local position on a two-year trial basis, with Georgetown providing the day-to-day management. Advertisements have already been published for the new position.
“Delighted to have this important partnership for our community,” said Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather. “We have the opportunity to make a real difference with one of the most pressing concerns for Georgetown and Scott County.”
Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington agreed, pointing out he frequently receives calls from residents struggling to find an apartment or home they can afford.
As bad as the problem is now, it seems to be growing worse according to local, state and national statistics, which is why Prather and Covington have pushed to create the new position.
The waiting list for public housing in Scott County is over 450, Covington said.
“It’s unbelievable we have such a waiting list for public housing,” he said. “They get calls daily.”
Rent.com reports 72 percent of the apartments in Georgetown have a monthly rent above $1,000; another 15 percent of the apartments rent for $1,000-to-$1,500 per month. In Kentucky, rent has soared 30.19 percent since 2021 from a monthly average of $773 to $1,003 currently reports Rent.com. The Lexington metro area, which includes Georgetown has experienced a rent increase of 47.2 percent during that same time frame, reports Rent.com.
Some 500 apartments are scheduled to open in Georgetown within the next 12 months, as some experts say Georgetown’s high rent statistics are due to a lack of inventory.
The median price for a house in Georgetown is $251,000, according to the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors (LBAR). The median price for a house in Kentucky is $168,998, according to Motley Fool, a financial reporting service.
As recently as 2019, some 59 people in Scott County were identified as homeless by the annual K-Count, conducted each year by Elizabeth’s Village, a domestic violence shelter in Georgetown. Elizabeth’s Village currently reports it is assisting 24 women and 26 children; Gathering Place, a Georgetown homeless shelter is providing shelter for 54 women and 67 men and is on track this year “for its highest number of people served,” Covington said.
Scott County Schools is reporting 368 of its students have no permanent residence, and most are “couch surfing,” or moving from residence to residence.
The new position will seek grants and tax incentives for developers to build affordable housing, as well as some individual aid, Prather said. There are state and federal grants for such programs, and this position will seek those out and complete applications. The position will also work with area non-profits to identify those in need.
Magistrate Kelly Corman, who voted against the proposal in an earlier fiscal court vote that ended in a 3-3 tie, flipped and voted in favor of the proposition.
“I feel better about this, my concerns have been addressed,” Corman said.
Magistrate Chad Wallace, who did not participate in the earlier fiscal court vote, said he supported the proposal, but after two years there needed to be proof the program was working and benefiting the community.
Georgetown council member Willow Hambrick gave an “enthusiastic” vote in favor of the position, but council member Karen Tingle-Sames voted against the plan with “concerns” about the cost of the program and the responsibilities of the person hired. Magistrate Alvin Lyons voted against the proposal, and Magistrate Rick Hosteler who voted against the proposal in the earlier tie, was not present. All other city council and magistrates voted in favor of the proposal.
The city and county would split the salary, benefits, training and general office needs for the position. Any aid to individuals or developers would be obtained through grants, although Prather and Covington warned some grants may require some type of match.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.