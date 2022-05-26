There was “insufficient evidence” of any ethical or possible legal violations by Sharon Muse-Johnson and the Scott County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, states a letter from the Kentucky Attorney General.
Muse received a copy of the letter several weeks ago, but its contents are just now being made public. The letter is dated May 6 and is addressed to former 14th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Brian Privett, who filed the original complaint.
“The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office concluded its investigation on May 6 clearing Sharon Muse Johnson of the allegations and closing their file,” states a release from the Scott County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. “The Attorney General’s Office has also conducted its investigation into the grand jury matter and to date has left all cases to Ms. Muse Johnson for further proceedings. Ms. Muse Johnson will continue to work for the community and not be distracted by false allegations.”
Privett sent the letter to the Attorney General on Dec. 16 seeking an investigation into multiple allegations of “possibly criminal” behavior by Muse-Johnson and her husband, Rob, who is seeking Privett’s seat in the upcoming election. Privett is not seeking re-election. Privett accused Muse-Johnson of filming a pilot for a TV show using public resources and compromising cases, selling a book she has written about being kidnapped by a client in 2006, using her office to campaign for her husband and has accused Johnson of using Commonwealth Attorney files to aid his private clients in divorce or family law cases.
But the Attorney General found no criminal wrong doing and states its office had no jurisdiction over allegations of unprofessional or unethical conduct and it’s investigation was now closed.
Privett’s complaint surfaced late January, when it was distributed to several members of the media. Privett has not spoken publicly about the original complaint or the Attorney General’s findings.
A big part of Privett’s letter centered on a pilot TV show allegedly filmed over three days at the Georgetown Police Department that compromised active cases, including “cases pending grand jury presentations, as well as those already in court.”
Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse said there was a filming, but there wasn’t much to it.
“No, there was no three-day pilot program shot here at the Georgetown Police Department,” said Police Chief Michael Bosse. “There was an hour-and-a-half to two hour filming of two officers playing the roles of detectives in an ideal or concept that had to do with the relationship between police and prosecutors.”
Privett’s letter also claimed Muse-Johnson “recklessly handles grand jury presentations, regularly presenting to the 12 grand jurors plus as many alternates as she has present. Sometimes there will be 18 people sitting in the room during closed grand jury presentations, states the complaint.
Most of the cases in question have been presented again to a grand jury and have been re-indicted. Another grand jury session is scheduled next week.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.