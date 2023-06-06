The Office of the Kentucky Attorney General has assumed jurisdiction over the prosecution of Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of the murder of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.
The attorney general officially took over the case on June 1, at the request of 14th Judicial Chief Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox.
“I am writing to request intervention of the Attorney General pursuant to KRS 15.200 in the case of the Commonwealth v. Steven Sheangshang,” states Mattox in a letter to the AG dated May 24. Mattox provided a copy of the letter to the News-Graphic, along with additional correspondence, via an open records request. “It is my opinion that intervention by the Attorney General is necessary in this matter to effect the administration of justice and to ensure the proper enforcement of the laws of the Commonwealth.
“The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit has repeatedly expressed to the Court that they are unable to try more than one criminal case per month in this circuit. This is in large part due to staffing issues in that office. The Commonwealth’s Attorney only employs two other attorneys in an office that serves more than 100,000 people across three counties. A complex case such as the above matter would require a disproportionate amount of time and resources as it is a potential capital case.
“We already have a significant backlog of criminal cases in the Fourteenth Circuit due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on court operations and the reindictment of hundreds of cases in 2022. This backlog will only continue to grow, and cases would continue to be delayed of the Attorney General does not intervene.”
Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse Johnson said she did not become aware of Mattox’s request until notified by the Attorney General’s Office. The News-Graphic has obtained via an open records request filed Friday, June 2, an affidavit from Dana Todd, the 14th Judicial Circuit Commonwealth Attorney’s first assistant presented to the AG, disagreeing with several points made by Mattox in his request.
“My recollection is that we have represented on more than one occasion that our office cannot try more than one case at the same time, but I do not recall making the specific assertion that our office is only capable of trying one case per month.
“From April 17, 2023, through April 26, 2023, a period of eight trial days, our office was involved in a murder trial before Judge Mattox in Scott County. In the first two weeks of May, the Commonwealth was present for all criminal Rule Days in all three counties of the Circuit along with grand jury in all three counties (other than the date the court cancelled to accommodate the Court’s schedule).
“On Monday, May 15, 2023, (the Commonwealth’s Attorney) Office was involved in a jury trial of a domestic violence strangulation case. Clearly, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office tried two cases within a 30-day period.”
The only trial dates for the Circuit are the last two weeks of the month due to Rule Days, and as many as a dozen cases are scheduled for that two-week period, Todd’s affidavit states.
“Judge Mattox advised counsel during the course of the April 17, 2023-April 26, 2023 murder trial that there will be several months when the Court will need to reschedule matters that have already been set for trial due to the Court’s recurring personal schedule conflicts.”
The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is capable of handling multiple trials at once, but because there are only three employees, they must limit the number of “complex” cases, said Muse Johnson.
“Because of our limited staffing we cannot handle more than one trial with 50 or more witnesses, but neither can the courthouse with only one courtroom,” Muse Johnson said.
Muse Johnson was present at the scene of the shooting on May 22 and stood by Sheriff Tony Hampton during the subsequent press conference, although she did not speak or answer questions. She said she has turned over all of her information and notes to the attorney general.
“At the end of the day, we just want this case to be tried appropriately for the victim, the victim’s family, law enforcement and the community at large,” Muse Johnson said.
Within hours after the letter from the AG was received by the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office a Lexington TV station reported its contents. Mattox, Muse Johnson and the Attorney General’s Office each denied releasing the letter to the media.
Mattox said he could not comment further because it was a pending case.
Sheangshang faces multiple charges in both Scott and Fayette counties from the incident on May 22 at I-75 Southbound Exit 127 where Conley was shot and killed following what officials are calling a routine traffic stop. Another individual was allegedly shot by Sheangshang in Fayette County as he attempted to evade police.
A preliminary hearing for Sheangshang is set for today, June 6, in Scott County. He has entered a not guilty plea on all charges, including murder of a police officer.