The Georgetown-Scott County Airport has received a $23,000 federal grant to support operations during the coronavirus crisis.
The federal funds are distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and were made available by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and announced by U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Eleven Kentucky airports received a total of $13.46 million in grant funding, including $12.34 million to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
The funding can be used for costs ranging from operations to personnel sanitation and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport, according to the FAA.
