Aldi, the German-owned discount supermarket, will open its Georgetown location around September 2023, said developer C.J. May.
The grocery store will be located adjacent to the recently announced Parkview Medical Plaza at the corner of Broadway (U.S. 25) and the bypass. The store will be about 24,000 sq. ft., said May.
Aldi will be the fourth supermarket in Georgetown, joining Kroger, Walmart and Save-A-Lot, but it is much different. Worldwide the corporation has two independent divisions operated by brothers. Aldi Nord and Aldi Sud. Aldi Nord operates as Aldi in some nations as well as Trader Joe’s. Aldi Sud operates the stores in the United States. Together they have some 11,235 stores and are expanding in the United States with some 2,500 new stores planned for opening this year.
Most products sold in Aldi are private brands with a focus on organic and easy-to-prepare foods. The store has a no-frills approach and is best known for requiring shoppers to invest a quarter for a shopping cart. The quarter is returned when the cart is replaced, eliminating the need for employees to gather carts in the parking lot. Aldi does not provide plastic bags, so a shopper can bring their own reusable bags, grab discarded cardboard boxes in which groceries were once packed inside the store or reusable bags are for sale inside the store. There will be no bagger, so shoppers should plan to bag themselves.
Aldi is known for selling exclusively produced, custom-branded products (often similar to and produced by major name brands). Among the brand names will be Grandessa, Happy Farms, Millville, Simply Nature and Fit & Active.
A popular area is the center aisle, also known as the Aisle of Shame where Aldi features a variety of items ranging from tools, electronics, computers, toys and flowers. These items are often limited in quantity and are offered at discount prices, creating rapid turnover and a sense of urgency for the buyer. Special buys are out on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Aldi Finds are also popular, but are random and can include very high-end items.
Aldi is also known for its wine and offers low-cost alcohol. At the moment Aldi does not sell whiskey in the United States.
While Aldi is known for discount groceries, the store also has a reputation for high-end items such as European chocolates, smoked salmon and award-winning cheeses.
Layouts at the stores are the same, which allows veteran shoppers to get in and out quickly. Aldi typically includes multiple barcodes on its items to speed up checkout. Until recently, Aldi did not accept credit and debit cards, but that has changed.