In less than 80 days, the Georgetown City Council must approve its 2023-24 budget.
Work has begun, but questions abound as first-year Mayor Burney Jenkins approaches developing a budget that satisfies most, if not all, members of the city council, not to mention the public at large.
Besides a possible $11.9 city hall renovation and construction of a $3.2 million fire station on Lexus Way which includes some $1.2-$1.5 million in staffing requirements, the mayor and council have expressed an interest in increasing salaries for first responders and city employees.
“This next budget will be all about salaries,” said Greg Hampton during the time allocated for council members to comment on issues.
On multiple occasions, salaries of first responders including police and firefighters, have been raised by council members and department supervisors during meetings and private discussions. The discrepancy between the salaries of Georgetown’s first responders and neighboring communities is frequently raised, as well as looming staffing shortages due to retirements and those who leave for greener financial pastures.
Several years ago, the city council under then mayor Tom Prather developed a five-year plan that would improve pay and increase the workforce for first responders. Several fees and taxes were increased to meet that pledge, but city officials said those increases would only sustain the city for a brief period of time. Prather later suggested additional possible revenue streams including adjusting the city’s net profits tax to a gross receipts tax because some of the big box businesses pay no city taxes due to construction and other write-offs in communities far from Georgetown.
The mayor’s push for that adjustment never gained traction with the council or the community, and in the second year of that five-year pledge to first responders, the city could not follow through.
Financial updates indicate city revenue is strong, but insiders warned the revenue may not be strong enough to provide the necessary revenue to compete with the salaries of neighboring communities.
“I just want to see what the budget is,” council member Connie Tackett has repeated in recent meetings. She has urged the council to delay any substantial expenditures until the budget process is completed. “I want to know where we stand financially. I believe we will need to find more revenue streams.”
But she also adds, “We can only raise taxes so much.”
At her urging, the council unofficially agreed to delay city hall renovation and construction of the fire station until the budget was complete, but within days the city hall renovation was revived due to mold and other health concerns, and soon the fire station construction was back in discussions.
At the most recent council meeting Jenkins and several council members mentioned a need to build the fire station, although the funding for staffing the station remains a concern for others.
“It’s going to be brutal,” council member Todd Stone about the upcoming budget.
Tackett has frequently reminded council members that most of the previous fee and tax increases have gone to salaries, and there are other needs such as storm water improvements.
“We need to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money,” she said. “I appreciate our first responders and all they do, but we have other needs as well. For example, storm water is a problem we can’t keep kicking down the road.”