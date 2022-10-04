Georgetown College must modify some ways it now operates and look outward to its place in the city, county and beyond if it expects to thrive in the future, said Dr. Rosemary Allen during her inaugural speech Friday.
Allen is Georgetown College’s 26th president and its first woman president.
During her 30-minute speech, Allen described her first days on the Georgetown College campus 38 years ago as feeling, “… lonely, isolated and a bit out of place.” She said she was a Vanderbilt University graduate student who had agreed to fill in for one year for another teacher who had taken a grant-supported research leave.
“I do remember feeling as I sat there that I was young, inexperienced and I was uncertain I had made the right choice when I made the decision to come to this beautiful but unfamiliar college in Kentucky,” she said. “And I know that absolutely nothing could have suggested to me the possibility that some day I would be standing in (then Georgetown College president) Morgan Patterson’s place.”
Allen shared her love of teaching and talked of how a college is more like a community than a family.
“Though we treasure this college atmosphere, we treasure the family-like atmosphere, we are not actually a family,” she said. “We are less a family, but more a deep and committed community. A community is an alignment of understanding and of goals and as a result a community is something you must choose.
“Communities regularly exclude those whose actions undermine their shared goals. Individuals often willingly leave communities when their values and objectives no longer align. So, this place I love, that holds my whole heart, allegiance and commitment is not my family but instead my community. As a result, my duty to this college community is to ensure that we share that alignment of shared values particularly where we head into a future where higher education communities have increasingly been placed under stress and challenge.”
As provost, Allen said her job was to look inward towards the college campus to make sure the needs of the students were met. Now, as president, she must look outward to make sure the college has a future.
“Many in America are thinking twice about the cost of college and education and the return on investment of a college degree,” Allen said. “And even at the college with the best employment record in the state, that is Georgetown College, we’ll have to continue to make the case that a college education is worth the investment of time and money. One consequence of today’s shortage of workers is there are genuinely viable and lucrative opportunities for those who choose not to attend college.
“We’re also looking at something that is referred to as the ‘demographic cliff’ that is the drop of college-age citizens that is the result of the sharp drop in birth rate that started in 2007. Add to that the cost of running a college keeps going up and the price of providing a college education is rising faster than the capacity or willingness of families to pay for it. As a result, the college has been providing increasing levels of scholarship support, including nearly $9 million just this year alone in scholarships to enable just Scott County families to send their children to Georgetown College. Yet, at the same time, we also have to find ways to continue to pay our bills as our bills continue to rise.
“So, there are challenges that confront a college community. And we can address those challenges only if we believe our continued commitment to the task is worth it. And I do believe in the value of what we do. The college is different in so many ways from what it was when I got here in 1984. But the core remains the same. We have an extraordinary mission-driven faculty and professional staff who form strong mentor-ship bonds with the students in order to guide them through the process of intellectual, personal, professional and spiritual development. I am committed to continuing that commitment to a strong undergraduate, residential, liberal arts education. It’s our history and our heart. And I’m convinced it is vital in preparing the next generation of leaders. For a nation that is sorely in need of leaders who are articulate, thoughtful, emphatic, principled, well-informed leaders. In both in and out of the classroom, our students get the opportunity to test and grow those qualities thanks to the intense little experimental life laboratory that is a four-year residential liberal arts education.”
While she continues to believe in a residential, liberal arts education, times are changing, and while Georgetown College must continue to provide the residential, liberal arts education, so, too, the college must find other ways to serve its purpose, she said.
“We have been growing great leaders on this campus for nearly 200 years, and I have no doubt we will continue to grow great leaders for 200 years more,” she said. “So we must not only continue the strength of the residential college but also cultivate new ways of engaging. We must modify — to some degree — our vision of what constitutes our college community without compromising our sense of core educational values.
“As president I now need to look outward to see if our college can find an alignment with the larger communities of which it is a part. It is an important task especially since our college and region are more likely to thrive and survive if we learn to work together during challenging times.”
The “demographic cliff” will create a challenge, not only for colleges, but for businesses that seek skilled employees, she said. Colleges and universities must develop programs that enable businesses and the communities to grow and prosper, she said.
“I hope to do what I can, not only to strength the college, but also do what I can to strengthen its sense of responsibility for building communities of the future,” she said. “We must provide programs that develop professions that serve the community, but we must be adaptable about the changing pathways for the non-traditional student. We must take advantage of technology while always recognizing the human is always more important than the machine.
“We can’t just look inward but instead recognize the needs of our town, our county, our region, our state and our community. A proper community answers the needs that are practical yet seeks to fulfill the need and recognize the need to need one another.”