allen

Dr. Allen stands next to Chairman Mills before the ceremony. Dr. Allen came to Georgetown College 38 years ago as part of the English faculty. 

 News-Graphic Photos By Brett Smith

Georgetown College must modify some ways it now operates and look outward to its place in the city, county and beyond if it expects to thrive in the future, said Dr. Rosemary Allen during her inaugural speech Friday.

Allen is Georgetown College’s 26th president and its first woman president.

Tags

Recommended for you