The former Royal Spring Middle School substitute teacher accused of raping a 15-year-old student pleaded not guilty and waived a formal arraignment in Scott County Circuit Court on Monday.
Alexandria Allen, 25, was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree rape earlier this year. The arrest warrant stated that Allen was in a “position of authority or position of special trust” when she allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old student. The child’s mother told WLEX-18 at the time of the arrest that Allen was her son’s tutor.
Allen’s attorney requested a bond reduction for her in court on Monday, June 28. After some discussion, the judge lowered her bond from $50,000 to $5,000 and ordered Allen to wear an ankle monitor when she gets out of jail. As of Tuesday afternoon, Allen was no longer listed as an inmate at Scott County Detention Center.
Allen was just extradited by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month after she fled to Walled Lake, Mich. following her initial arrest back in January. At that time, Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse said she set the bond at $100,000 cash and she felt Allen was “not interested in cooperating with the process.”
At the time of Allen’s arrest, Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse said Allen was arrested as the result of a “parent complaint” and that there was “strong evidence” against her in this case.
The arrest warrant stated that nude photos and videos of both Allen and the student were sent through text and Snapchat and were recovered by investigators during a celebrite mobile examination. In a forensic interview, the student stated he had sexual intercourse with Allen “on average twice a week” between March 5 and Oct. 12 of last year.
According to the arrest warrant, the alleged rapes occurred at three different locations in Scott County, including the Hilton Inn of Georgetown, Allen’s apartment, which is located near the student’s home, and a relative of Allen’s apartment.
Back in January, Allen’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf. She was then released on a $2,500 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Allen’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.