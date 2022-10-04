allen

Dr. Rosemary A. Allen is sworn in as President by Provost Jonathan Sands Wise and Chairman Robert Mills. Dr. Allen is Georgetown College’s 26th and first woman president.

It took 193 years for the institution, and 38 years for the individual, but Friday Georgetown College inaugurated Dr Rosemary A. Allen as its 26th and first woman president.

Six standing ovations amid cheers and whoops from students and others contrasted the formal ceremony that established Allen as the right president at the right time, as noted by speaker after speaker.

