It took 193 years for the institution, and 38 years for the individual, but Friday Georgetown College inaugurated Dr Rosemary A. Allen as its 26th and first woman president.
Six standing ovations amid cheers and whoops from students and others contrasted the formal ceremony that established Allen as the right president at the right time, as noted by speaker after speaker.
“I’ve been here for 38 years, and I’ve watched this college change, and it’s wonderful to have the opportunity to be the first female president of the college,” Allen said starting off her inauguration speech.
Georgetown College has endured a turbulent past decade, but each and every speaker lauded Allen’s leadership, her camaraderie with faculty and students and her honesty and courage as the kind of leadership the college needs to move forward.
“I wish I could stand here today and say that your experience, your tenure as president will be neutral, without trial, turmoil and even tragedy,” said pastor John Travis. “As much as we as clergy would desire that for you, the truth is, it won’t be. Even so, in the midst thereof, there may be days when you may desire someone else to bear the burden. But at this time it isn’t for anybody else.”
Alan Redditt, president of the Georgetown College Alumni Board and former Georgetown Baptist Church senior pastor, stressed the need for ethics and integrity in the college leadership.
“In strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow — the tomorrow of Georgetown College,” Redditt said. “A today of integrity, reminiscence of our founding purpose.”
Student Government Association president Riley Davis said while Allen’s experience is important she is a leader who can take Georgetown College into tomorrow.
“I have never been a big fan of change. Even small things really trip me up,” Davis said. “I think it has something to do with uncertainty that goes with it. New things can be very intimidating but they can also be beautiful. New things can bring improvement and innovation. The crazy thing is while Dr. Allen is our new president, she is a veteran at this college. She has been here as a professor and as an administrator. She has been seen the school from both of these positions. That makes her so well rounded and level-headed for this position. Not only that but during her years here she has made personal connections with students.
“She is seen as a transparent, trustworthy and genuinely caring person who wants the best for the students and the college. For these reasons and so many others I see Dr. Allen making a forceful impact in the coming years. She is one who will not only keep our long-running traditions intact, but will bring necessary changes. I hope we can embrace the change she will bring and celebrate how far we have come.”
Gov. Andy Beshear spoke on the value and importance of education and that Allen was a shining example of an educator who can change the world.
Allen was named president of Georgetown College in January, 2022. She came to Georgetown College 38 years ago as a member of the English faculty. During her 20 years on the faculty, she earned multiple awards including the Don and Chris Kerr Cawthorne Award for Excellence in Teaching, the college’s top teaching award, as well as the Rolle Graves Technology Award and the John Walker Manning Distinguished Mentor award. She has served as chair of the honor program, chair of the English Department, chair of the humanities division and faculty advisor to the student newspaper, The Georgetonian.
In 2004, Allen was named Provost, even though she continued to teach at least one class every semester.
Allen is a native of Frankenmuth, Michigan, and completed her undergraduate studies as valedictorian in the honors program at Hillsdale College, with majors in English and history. She holds M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in English from Vanderbilt University, with a specialization in Renaissance drama.
She is married to Dr. Todd Coke, professor emeritus of English.