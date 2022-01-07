The smile was full, and her demeanor was relaxed and confident.
Dr. Rosemary Allen was comfortable in her new role as Georgetown College’s 26th president and its first woman president. Dr. Allen provided the News-Graphic with an exclusive interview on the eve of the announcement.
“It is an extraordinary experience to have been here for almost 38 years in such a variety of roles and then very unexpectedly find myself in the role of president,” she said. “That is not something I had anticipated or had been aiming for. I always thought I was very well suited to be a provost, though I had no objection to the idea of a presidency, it just didn’t seem like that was in the cards.
“When this happened, it seemed to happen so naturally that I feel it has been energizing. I feel this is the culmination of an extremely intense career, and now I look forward to doing what I can.”
Allen was named Acting President in October following the dismissal of William Jones, who has been accused of sexual assault by a college employee. The “Acting” was removed effective Jan. 1, 2022 by the Board of Trustees. She has served with four Georgetown College presidents including Morgan Patterson, William Crouch, Dwaine Greene and Jones.
“Dr. Rosemary Allen was the clear choice as Georgetown’s next president,” said Robert L. Mills, Board of Trustees Chairman. “Through her longstanding commitment to Georgetown — first as a faculty and later as Provost — she has demonstrated with distinction the outstanding qualities we desire as president to lead the school.”
Faculty Chairman and Professor Clifford Wargelin endorsed Allen as the college’s new president.
“Having known Dr. Allen as a colleague, friend and supervisor for 26 years, I am delighted to learn that the Trustees have rewarded her long-standing loyalty and service to this institution with the presidency of Georgetown College,” said Wargelin. “She brings stability and great ability to this position at a crucial time.”
Allen was the college’s first woman Provost/Dean assuming that position in 2004. In that position she administered the graduate and undergraduate academic programs, as well as all academic support functions. She has taught in the classroom, served as faculty advisor for the Fulbright Program where she has mentored 38 grant recipients since 1990. She has served as the college’s institutional liaison to the Southern Association of Colleges and School Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), which is the accrediting body for degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. She founded and has served as chair of Georgetown College’s Honors Program from 2001-2004. Allen has also served as chair of the English Department, chair of humanities, faculty advisor for The Georgetonian student newspaper, faculty representative to the board of trustees, coordinator of the faculty forum, and twice has served as the college’s acting president.
“Morgan Patterson had just started as president when I came,” she said. “I came, of course 38 years ago, just for that one year, and started staying year to year longer and discovering this was a very good fit for me.”
Knowing Georgetown College so well, Allen said she already has her priorities set.
“As an institution we have always succeeded because we are strong at the core,” she said. “One person’s leadership does not make or break this institution. What makes or breaks this institution is the strength of the individuals who are committed to it, who have been here, care about it and are going to make it succeed.
“So, my initial job is to make absolutely sure that core stays strong. That it is supported and developed and given the power it needs to have in order to make sure the institution stays on course. The next thing is to try and build that core strength and to make sure any of the underlying issues, particularly the financial ones, are acknowledged and addressed and that we can pick the right steps forward for a strategic plan that we are going to need to have in order to figure out what our expectations are for the next decade. Because we, right now, we are caught in between the fact that Dr. Greene’s strategic plan expired in 2020 and our previous president had not yet constructed a plan for moving forward. So, we are going to have to take a good, careful, thorough look at our goals and aspirations and make absolutely sure we know what we intend to do to keep this college strong moving through the next 10 years.”
Early in his presidency, Jones offered tuition-free Legacy and Legends scholarships to graduating students in several counties, including Scott County. Allen said that program will be evaluated, but for now, it will remain in place.
“We will honor all of that moving through this next year,” Allen said. “But we are going to have to take a good, thorough look to make sure that it fits appropriately inside the strategic plan that keeps the college strong, as well. We really do think it is good for the college and community together and I would hate to see the strength we have gained from it go away.
“I really do have a strong belief in that program if we can find a way to make it continue to work financially.”
Enhancing and improving the Town and Gown relationship will be a priority, as well, she said.
“I have lived here for a couple of decades, and I really do love the Town, as well as the Gown, here,” she said. “I want to make sure that I can, as much as possible, be a good bridge between the college and the community.
“It really is a difficult thing for an incoming president to come in and not only have to understand the college community, but then after going through that process to have to learn what the greater community is. I feel I have a real advantage coming in as president to already have a knowledge base. So, it should be much easier for me, I hope, to build some of the strengths Dr. Greene and our previous presidents have been trying to build to make more of the genuine goodness of the community as a whole that comes from having a strong college here.
“When people look for a place to live, one of the high attractions can be, ‘I want to live in a college town.’ with the expectations that it may have some cultural advantages you might not find elsewhere. It changes the character of a town to have a college in it. It changes the character of a college to be in a town like Georgetown, which is small and supportive and feels like a haven rather than a threat. So, I’m looking forward to do as much as I can to leverage the Legacy and Legends program and its connections. It is helping the college because we have so many more Georgetown area students. But just think of the opportunities we have to be more integrated as a college into the community of Georgetown and Scott County. I think the connections between the college and community is one of the most important things that a college president has and I’m looking forward to that.
“I really don’t think either one of us is healthy without the other.”
