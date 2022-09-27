allen
Photo Submitted

Dr. Rosemary A. Allen will be inaugurated as the 26th president of Georgetown College this Friday at 10 a.m.

Allen is the first woman president of Georgetown College in its 193-year history. Allen joined the college 38 years ago in the English Department and rose through the ranks serving as an educator, provost and multiple times as interim president during searches by the Board of Trustees for a president. Earlier this year, the Trustees decided to stay close to home and Allen was officially appointed president. She served under four college presidents during her time at Georgetown College.

Tags

Recommended for you