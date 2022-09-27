Dr. Rosemary A. Allen will be inaugurated as the 26th president of Georgetown College this Friday at 10 a.m.
Allen is the first woman president of Georgetown College in its 193-year history. Allen joined the college 38 years ago in the English Department and rose through the ranks serving as an educator, provost and multiple times as interim president during searches by the Board of Trustees for a president. Earlier this year, the Trustees decided to stay close to home and Allen was officially appointed president. She served under four college presidents during her time at Georgetown College.
The week will be filled with events commemorating the event.
— Roll with the President: Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. President Allen will visit with students while enjoying cinnamon rolls at Jones Hall Nelson, Student Center.
— Art Exhibit, Wednesday, Sept. 28, Opening Reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.. “Women: Looking Through the Eyes of Women at Georgetown College.” Ensor Learning Resource Center.
— Community Reception, Wednesday, Sept. 28, Country Boy, 101 Innovation Way, Georgetown.
— Chapel Service, Thursday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. the Rev. Molly Shoulta Tucker, speaker. John L. Hill Chapel.
— Tree Dedication, Thursday, Sept. 29, noon, Giddings Circle.
— Distinguished Alumni Awards, Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m., Brown Conference Center, East Campus
— Inauguration, Friday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m., John L. Chapel
— Reception, following inauguration, Memorial Drive
— Songfest, Friday, Sept. 30, John L. Hill Chapel.