Darin Allgood has been named Georgetown police chief by Mayor Burney Jenkins and pending approval of the city council.
Allgood has served as assistant police chief under former chief Mike Bosse and was named interim police chief when Bosse was removed from office. He joined the GPD in 2012.
“I am proud to announce that, effective Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Assistant Police Chief Darin Allgood is appointed to the position of Georgetown Police Chief,” said Jenkins in a prepared statement. "This appointment is subject to approval of the Georgetown City Council at its Monday, Jan. 21, 2023 meeting.
“I have no doubt that the department will continue to be the ‘gold standard’ for Kentucky law enforcement under Chief Allgood’s leadership, protecting and serving our community at the highest level."