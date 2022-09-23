The first weeks of kindergarten at Anne Mason Elementary have gotten off to an amazing start. Students are learning the letters of the alphabet during Alphabet Bootcamp. This is a 26-day exploration of the letters of the alphabet. During bootcamp, we focus on upper and lowercase letter identification, sounds, and correct handwriting for each letter.
Students begin each day by sharing an item brought from home that begins with the letter of the day. On letter M day, some items that students shared included: a stuffed mouse, a monkey, and money. After sharing their special items, each class creates a list of pictures and words to display in the classroom and use throughout the year for writing.