On Friday afternoon, defense counsel for Anthony Gray, focused on witnesses for their alternate perpetrator defense.
Gray is accused of gunning down his mother and father, James and Vivian Gray, in their Sadieville home in April 2007.
The defense has long proffered that another man committed the murders, Peter W. Hafer, who is a convicted felon. Most of Hafer’s previous convictions have been for crimes related to burglary and theft, although he served a six-month sentence related to a courtroom assault on public defender, Doug Crickmer who was assigned as Hafer’s court appointed attorney in February 2008 for charges stemming from a Kmart burglary.
Several witness for the defense, all convicted felons in unrelated cases, testified about various conversations they had, alluding to Hafer’s role in the Gray murders.
The first of those witnesses, Henry Allan Hoover spent 10 months in the Scott County Detention Center between March 2007 and January 2008. “We were in a pod together for months and him (Hafer) started telling me stories of one thing and another,” Hoover said.
“I was doing a little time in the jail, and he (Hafer) come in and we didn’t get along real good right off the bat,” Hoover testified, noting that he did not know Hafer prior to their incarceration.
Hoover painted a picture of life in a jail pod, noting that each pod consisted of three two-man rooms, a bench, and a picnic table, as well as a television. “We were out in the day room from six a.m. to eleven at night,” Hoover said.
Defense counsel, William Seidelman asked Hoover how often he and Hafer talked.
“Every night,” he said. “We became pretty tight to be in there. Somebody to talk to; women one minute and cars the next. We talked in the day room when it was open. At nighttime, they would open the food flap. He (Hafer) would sleep in the day room. He was claustrophobic. We talked through the food flap at nighttime.”
“Did Hafer ever talk about crimes?” Seidelman asked. “Ever talk about killing someone?”
“He just said little bits and pieces,” Hoover testified. “As the months went on, he went into detail. He said he went down to his house (James Gray) and knocked on door and they let him in. He was standing there. Mr. Gray had a .44 or .45 and was trying to sell it to Peter. He asked if he could see the gun and asked if he still wanted to sell it. He looked at it briefly, ‘pow.’ She (Vivian) was doing dishes, turned around, ‘pow.’”
“Did he tell you why he murdered the Grays?” Seidelman asked.
“For a safe full of money in the basement,” Hoover answered.
“He told you this more than once?” Seidleman questioned.
“After the first three and a half, four months, he (Hafer) walked me through it every night,” Hoover testified. “I tried to change the subject, but he would always float back to that.”
Despite these multiple confessions, the details of the crime as indicated by crime scene evidence and in police reports did not match the story Hoover said Hafer told him regarding the murders. For instance, James Gray carried a .38 revolver in his pocket, which was found on him, but was killed with a .45 semi-automatic, which has never been recovered. James Gray was killed near the kitchen, in front of the couch, and Vivian was getting up from the dining room table when she was shot; not doing the dishes.
“You, at some point, notified the defense that you had some knowledge about the case?” prosecutor Gordie Shaw asked on cross examination. “Important stuff, right? You are saying this guy is confessing to killing two people.”
“People say a lot in jail,” Hoover responded. “You don’t know what the truth is or not.”
“Two people shot in their home,” Shaw responded. “You sensed that was important?”
“Yes,” Hoover answered.
Shaw challenged him on other inconsistencies in the facts of the case and what he told defense investigators. In fact, Hoover had stated that Hafer told him about his involvement in the murders “Three hundred sixty-five days a year.”
“Try five months,” Shaw clapped back. “This is serious. Two people are dead. And you are telling people things that are not true to the scene. Did you call the deputy and tell the police that this man confessed to me about killing the Grays?”
“No,” Hoover answered. “Not right away.”
Another witness was Jason Matthew Linville. Linville testified that he had worked for their Grays on their property.
Linville previously testified in 2013 and testified that he was “on the run from the law” in 2006 and 2007, at which time he spent time with Hafer in his trailer in Grant County. Linville claimed to have knowledge of a barrel of stolen weapons from the Dryden burglary, on Hafer’s property in Corinth. He pointed ATF in direction of the place where he identified the barrel had been buried. When ATF executed their search warrant there was evidence an object that may have been a 55-gallon barrel had been buried there but was no longer on site.
During his previous testimony, Linville said he gave police Anthony Gray’s names in the murder. “I said Anthony Gray because I was mad,” He admitted.
“I don’t follow your logic,” prosecutor Keith Eardley responded.
“I was mad at the cop sitting in front of me,” Linville testified. “I would have thrown someone under the bus. If I knew your name, I would have probably said your name. I walked in, had an attitude, and was real smart ass.”
Eardley asked Linville if he was aware that it was an offense to lie to a federal officer, to which Linville responded, “Yes. I feared for my life.”
“So, you just lied throughout that interview?” Eardley asked.
“Yes,” he answered.
Linville went on to explain that he was trying to get a deal for himself by talked to ATF agents Young and Robinson since he was facing additional escape charges.
Timothy Luther from Indianapolis testified Friday he was incarcerated with Hafer when he had been indicted federally for tax evasion, bank fraud, and money laundering.
Luther testified that, while incarcerated in Henderson County, he came to know Hafer after paying him for a bunk instead of the floor. Hafer then thought Luther had money.
“He thought I had money and that could benefit him,” Luther testified. “He explained that he was getting a deal by testifying on someone. He was supposed to get a 25–30-year sentence on a case and he got a deal to do five years. He told me that if I helped him, he could help me.”
Luther explained if he got Hafer access to his attorneys, Hafer would set someone up, allowing Luther to have information on a crime to exchange with federal authorities to lighten his sentence.
“He was specifically saying if there was a murder or a body and I had information he could make that happen,” Luther testified. “I had never heard of Gray. I never met these people. The father that was killed used to deal with guns with him. They sold guns to the gentleman that was killed.”
Luther admitted he did not call prosecutors or law enforcement and, instead, contacted Hafer’s attorneys.
“I contacted them,” he said. “If they found out, in my reading, they were getting the son with the murders, and I felt Pete involved with that. I contacted them to get a deal for myself. I thought they could get me in touch with the people that could.”
Luther told the defense he called them to see if he could get something out of it and was told by defense investigators they strongly believed someone “from the feds” could get him a bond.
Kiva Johnson-Adkins is a former News-Graphic reporter who covered a previous Gray trial for the newspaper. She is currently writing a book on the Gary murders.