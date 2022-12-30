AMEN House has started planning a move.
On Tuesday evening, the AMEN House officially purchased the property where MLS Powersports currently operates for $1.2 million. The five buildings on the property, located at 1030 Paris Pike, will provide the charity with over 30,000 square feet of space.
The move will not be immediate and may occur in phases, said AMEN House Executive Director Michele Carlisle.
“We’re kind of in that little place of when they (MLS) build their new property, then they will leave this property,” she said. “It is a little bit open-ended in that, but at the same time, we have never been closer to moving into a new property than we are today.”
Funding for the purchase was acquired through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), said Carlisle. Passed in March 2021, the bill provided additional relief to address the impact of COVID-19 on public health, state and local government, the economy and other sectors.
“Both the city and the county had the opportunity to decide how they were going to use the ARPA funding to strengthen the community, and both the city and the county believed in investing in the AMEN House,” she said.
The Kentucky General Assembly, led by Sen. Damon Thayer, and the Scott County Fiscal Court each granted the charity $500,000, while Georgetown City Council allotted $200,000 dollars for the purchase.
The purchase, which was expedited due to the opportunity for grants that required the ownership of the property, would not have been possible without the support from MLS owners Trish and Mark Smith and their belief in ending hunger in the county, said Carlisle.
“The reality is the Smith family that owns MLS has been amazing to the AMEN House,” she said. “I’m not a realtor, but if this had gone straight on the market it might have been outside of our reach.”
The AMEN House is currently housed adjacent to the First Presbyterian Church at 317 East Main Street, where it has been for 32 years. Carlisle is thankful for the church’s willingness to house the charity.
“(First Presbyterian Church) have housed the AMEN House, rent free, forever, and it has been such a wonderful, wonderful partnership,” she said. “During the pandemic, they have opened up more space to the AMEN House, but there is a limit to what their building can physically contain and we are so, so thankful to their dedicated partnership for years.”
Plans for the new location include the continuation of AMEN House Thrift Store, something that is essential for both the charity and the community, said Carlisle. Funds received through purchases here will help pay the bills of the new location, she said.
Food Lead and member of the AMEN House’s Executive Board and Building Subcommittee Don Kersey sees the expansion as an opportunity to grow. Currently, food is housed at three locations and the added space will eliminate the separation of resources, said Kersey. It will also allow the charity to display more items for those individuals in need.
“It’s going to be able to give them more variety to be able to choose from,” he said. “We’re so limited on our space; we can’t put everything out – we have to put little bits out and go that route. This way, we’ll be able to expand it and be able to offer more at one time instead of rotating everything,” he said.
Having the larger space will further facilitate the charity’s food pantry and will allow staff to move donations using pallet jacks and forklifts, said Carlisle.
The charity plans to open a soup kitchen at the new location, she said.
“We are already dreaming for the future,” Carlisle said. “At some point -— there will be a soup kitchen on that property. We just know when it gets to layers of fighting hunger, this community needs another soup kitchen and we think — we just have dreams wrapped around that and what that could be for not only fighting hunger but ending things like food waste.”
Overall, the mission of AMEN House is to end hunger in Scott County and the new location will help facilitate that mission, said Carlisle. She is excited for the future of the charity and sees the new location as a blessing, Carlisle said.
“We’ve been dreaming about it forever but the reality that it has fallen into place, that we are standing here — the fact that just the city, the county and state would wrap around the AMEN House in such a way that they’re trusting us to take care of this community,” said Carlisle. “I think we’ve proven that we can do that, and we do that well when it comes to fighting hunger.
“It’s hard for me to stand here on the property and not dream about what comes next because yes, we’re going to strengthen the programs that we have, but we’re not stopping there. We can’t end hunger in Scott County unless we’re exploring other avenues for that. There’s a tremendous amount of food rescue, going in and getting food that would’ve been thrown away but now, we will have room to bring it in.”