AMEN House Executive Board and Building Subcommittee Member Don Kersey and Executive Director Michele Carlisle stand outside their newly acquired space as MLS Motorsports plans to build and relocate. The timeline for the move is not set, but could happen in phases, Carlisle said.

 News-Graphic by Rosemary Kelley

AMEN House has started planning a move.

On Tuesday evening, the AMEN House officially purchased the property where MLS Powersports currently operates for $1.2 million. The five buildings on the property, located at 1030 Paris Pike, will provide the charity with over 30,000 square feet of space. 

