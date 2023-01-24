Some $1.9 million worth of food was distributed to Scott County families during 2022, according to statistics released Monday by the charity.
The press release states AMEN House:
—Provided 25,079 sack lunches.
—15,953 meals for kids in its Summer Feeding Program.
—1,198 Thanksgiving ingredient bags distributed.
—253,1120 lbs. of foods rescued instead of being trashed in landfill.
—45,642 times AMEN House connected food to a person in need through its main food pantry.
—23,016 meals in AMEN House’s Backpack Weekend Meals Program, provided to students who are identified as food challenged.
—4,838 unique individuals leaned on food pantry for food.
—Made 265 financial assistance allocations.
—305 unsheltered individuals received assistance through AMEN House’s homeless outreach program.
—437 individuals in recovery received food and shelter.
—630 clothing vouchers since thrift store opened in September.
—Some 17,418 volunteer hours spent at AMEN House.
Amen House recently purchased property at 1030 Paris Pike which currently houses MLS Powersports. The building will provide AMEN House with 30,000 sq. ft. of space in order to expand all its services and with plans to eventually open a soup kitchen. The purchase price was $1.2 million and the funding was supplies through the American Rescue Plan Act with contributions from the state, city and county.
Currently MLS Powersports is looking at a new location. Until that happens, an exact time for AMEN House to move into its new location is unknown, said Michele Carlisle, AMEN House executive director.