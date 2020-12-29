SADIEVILLE—The AMEN House will expand the coverage of its direct food delivery service to residents of Sadieville in 2021.
The food delivery service, AMEN House Direct, has been available to residents across Scott County for several years, but the program was only available to homebound individuals. But through a partnership with the Georgetown Women’s Club, the AMEN House is able to expand to families experiencing food insecurity.
Michele Carlisle, executive director of AMEN House, said this expansion is based on the same offering available in Stamping Ground, as both are labeled as “food deserts” due to their proximity from a grocery store and food pantry.
“That program (Stamping Ground) we’ve done for a couple of years now, and it works really well,” she said. “Sadieville is kind of the same situation. It’s a little town, 15 miles or so away from a food pantry. We know the barrier of just 15 miles can be a barrier to food.”
The current program would only allow delivery if the individual requesting it were homebound and completely unable to travel. Carlisle said this is typically due to something medical.
Laura Centers, Sadieville city clerk and treasurer, said she took notice of more people searching for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and connected with Lori Saunders from the Georgetown Women’s Club, who then connected her with Carlisle and the AMEN House.
“I noticed a need when the schools were delivering lunches down here and we had a lot of families coming in,” Centers said. “We really don’t have anything down here for people who need assistance and we possibly have people who can’t make it to the AMEN House.”
When she brought the need to the attention of her fellow club members, Saunders said they were eager to help out. The Georgetown Women’s Club decided to volunteer once per month to deliver the food to those who need it in Sadieville.
“We are a very service-oriented club, and that’s one of the things we try to do as club members is volunteer our time,” Saunders said. “All of our club members ere in agreement that this is something we wanted to help out with.”
Saunders said when Centers was telling her about the food insecurities in Sadieville, she immediately thought of AMEN House, as the women’s club has worked with them before.
“Overs the years, I have done volunteer work for the AMEN House,” she said. “I have seen all of the good work that they have done. I just felt compelled that, if there’s something our club can do if they wanted to, we would want to be part of that. Food insecurity for our club has always been an important issue. This was like a calling.”
Centers said the pandemic has continued to increase the need for a program like this in Sadieville.
“I’ve talked to quite a few people who have been laid off or lost their jobs or are unable to work because they have to stay at home with their children,” she said.
Carlisle agreed and said the need is an echo of what’s happening with the schools in the wake of the pandemic.
“What we see echoed is the challenge with kids being home from school, which means parents have to be home,” she said. “We that echoed and echoed. Yes, the pandemic is having real effects on food insecurities in Scott County.”
The food delivery service has delivered to Sadieville but only to homebound individuals. But Carlisle said through the help of some other groups, the AMEN House will continue to be able to expand.
“Our boundary is literally the county line of Scott County, and we are interested to fight hunger throughout the entire county, including Sadieville,” she said. “But when we have organizations who step up and say they want to do more, we can broaden the parameters for eligibility for those programs. Without those volunteers, it’s really hard to take that program to the next level.”
Centers said she is looking forward to seeing the impact this program expansion will have on the citizens of Sadieville.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I hope that we can get as many people to sign up for help as needed. I’m excited to take this to the whole northern end of the county. We’re beginning with the city limits and if we can, we’re hoping to branch out even further into northern Scott County.”
Carlisle said volunteers are crucial to a project such as this, especially when it comes to the drivers who will actually deliver the food, which is always a need for the program.
“The more delivery drivers we have, the more we can broaden those eligibility requirements,” she said.
To volunteer as a food delivery driver for AMEN House, you must complete a background check, have a valid license and be able to lift more than 30 pounds.
Carlisle added that the AMEN House is open to future opportunities that may expand services even further.
“The AMEN House is always looking for ways to end hunger in Scott County,” she said. ‘”We’re open to hearing where the needs are. Our volunteers can’t be everywhere at all times, so if you see an need or are aware of a need or want to meet a need, let us know. We all have to collectively work together right now.”
The delivery service is currently scheduled to begin in early 2021. To apply, residents of Sadieville need to register with the AMEN House either in-person or over the phone. Then request AMEN House Direct food delivery services by calling 502-863-5305 from 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays, or Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.