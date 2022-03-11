High school proms are just a few weeks away, so it is time to find a dress.
This weekend and next the AMEN House will be holding a Prom Dress “Give-A-Way” at Faith Baptist Church. Teri Budde, the Clothing Coordinator for the AMEN House, who has spearheaded the event alongside executive director Michele Carlisle, said they started collecting dresses in 2019 for the 2020 prom season, but then had to put the dresses in storage for two years because of COVID.
Budde described the event as a “pop up shop of free prom dresses” that is open to everyone, including girls from outside Scott County.
The event came together quickly after the Cardome Center, which had been storing the dresses in their basement, let Carlisle know they needed the space for another purpose. She put out a call on Facebook for a venue and Sharon Felton, the Associate Pastor for Students at Faith Baptist, offered the church’s gymnasium for the event.
“One of the things that we always try to do is if there’s a need, if we have the ability to help with that need, we want to provide the resources to do that,” Felton said. “And it worked. It’s been great.”
“We just have all of these gifts that came together in just three weeks,” Budde said about the space at Faith Baptist and all the volunteers who have stepped up to help.
Carlisle said she realized just how expensive prom can be when her own children attended their high school prom. She said she is thankful her family was able to provide that milestone experience for their children, but that the cost of a dress can be prohibitive for many families. For some students the price tag on the dress might stop them from mentioning that they want to go to the prom, Carlisle said.
“We know we have high school students in our schools who are helping pay rent, who are helping buy groceries, and we just want to make sure that every student, if they want to go — because some of them don’t want to go — but if they want to go, let’s not let the dress be the reason why,” she said. “Let’s find a way to get a dress, and make them feel beautiful, and get them to those memories.”
Many formal dresses such as prom dresses are used once and then just hang in the closet.
“And you know, another real angle to this is that the waste we have in this country is incredible,” Budde said. “And just think if these young girls could repurpose all of this, how great that would be. And this generation is doing that, you know, doing more re-gifting and repurposing.”
Over 45 volunteers have helped collect, size, clean, and repair the dresses, Carlisle said.
“Yes, we could have just taken the dresses and been like, okay, if you need a dress, come grab one,” she said. “But we just believe that everybody deserves better than that. We want them to feel like they have walked into a boutique. There’s probably going to be 400 dresses here this weekend. The reality is there probably could have been 500 or 600 dresses. But if they are not stain-free, if they do not look like they came off a rack, they’re not hanging out here. If it’s not perfect, it’s not hanging out here because they don’t deserve the second best. They are worthy and deserve the best that we have to offer.
“And these high school kids need to feel that, and they need to know that.”
The church’s gymnasium will be decorated for the event and volunteers will be on-site steaming the dresses, doing minor alterations, and helping the girls pick dresses which have been sorted by size. In addition to dresses there will be shoes, jewelry, and purses available. Dresses will be available in size zero to plus sizes.
No registration is required for the walk-in event.
“We just want to be sure everybody feels welcome to come,” said Carlisle. “We just want [the girls] to know how special they are, and that they don’t have to spend an arm and a leg on prom dresses.”
If the event is successful and well-attended they will do it again, but AMEN House would need a partner from the community to help store the dresses, she said. This year Concord Cleaners, Hart’s Drycleaning and Laundry, and em + me Boutique all donated services to help clean and steam the dresses in preparation for the event.
The AMEN House is still accepting donations and volunteers to help with the event.
To volunteer go to amenhouse.org and fill out a volunteer sheet and put “Prom” in the notes section.
To donate dresses, shoes, and jewelry up until March 19 bring them to the AMEN House 319 E. Main Street, Georgetown, weekday mornings 9 a.m. to noon with extra hours on Tuesdays until 3 p.m.
To attend:
Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, March 18, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
