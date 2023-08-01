The AMEN House is scheduled to host its annual back-to-school clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from August 2-5. The event has changed over the years, as a result of the creation of the AMEN House Thrift Store, Director Michele Carlisle said.
“For the past … up until last September, all of the clothing was always free,” she explained. ”So, that did change with the thrift store. One of the things we wanted to make sure of when we created the thrift store was that we were still meeting the needs of our community.”
Alongside clothing giveaways held throughout the year, the AMEN House also offers vouchers for families who cannot afford to purchase clothing, Carlisle said.
“So we have a voucher program that any day of the week, a family can stop in and say, ‘Hey, you know what, I’m struggling to get clothes for my kids,” she continued. “The dollar for an article of clothing next door might just be too much for us, and we need a voucher.’ So they can stop and get vouchers.”
Currently, the AMEN House provides members of the community with “almost 200 vouchers a month,” Carlisle said.
Clothing for both summer and fall will be able for families to select during the drive, she explained.
“As we know, going back to school, it’s still going to be hot so they’re still going to need shorts, t-shirts, and all of those things,” Carlisle said. “We will go ahead and pull out our fall inventory into that as well, so they’ll be able to pick up both.”
Community members looking to assist can do so by volunteering to help restock clothing during the drive, and families in need can attend without prior contact with the AMEN House, Carlisle said.