The AMEN House is scheduled to host its annual back-to-school clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from August 2-5. The event has changed over the years, as a result of the creation of the AMEN House Thrift Store, Director Michele Carlisle said. 

“For the past … up until last September, all of the clothing was always free,” she explained. ”So, that did change with the thrift store. One of the things we wanted to make sure of when we created the thrift store was that we were still meeting the needs of our community.” 

Tags

Recommended for you