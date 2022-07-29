The AMEN House is partnering with local churches and volunteers to deliver meals to children throughout Scott County until Aug. 12, after school has started back, to make sure no child goes hungry during their last leg of summer break. 

Since the Scott County School Systems’ summer lunch program came to a close at the end of June, churches like Penn Memorial Baptist Church in Stamping Ground and other organizations, including the AMEN House in Georgetown, have been working to feed children across the county throughout July and part of August. Michele Carlisle, the AMEN House’s executive director, said her organization was limited on how they could feed children until recently. 

Tags

Recommended for you