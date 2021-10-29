Thanksgiving distribution for the AMEN House will start Nov. 1 and go through the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 24, AMEN House Director Michele Carlisle said.
“Families can stop in (Monday through Friday) and get their Thanksgiving allocation,” Carlisle said. “There is no preregistration required.”
To receive the Thanksgiving allocation, you do have to be a member of the AMEN House, she said. But that process can be taken care of on the spot.
“Thanksgiving is a food holiday, so it is so much more than just that can of yams,” Carlisle said. “It is the memories that you make around that table. It is knowing you can invite your grandkids over and cook for them.”
The AMEN House believes everyone deserves the Thanksgiving experience.
“The kitchen should smell like Thanksgiving for everybody that lives here in Scott County,” she said.
To build the annual Thanksgiving baskets The AMEN House is asking for help. Items needed are: a $25 gift card to Kroger or Walmart for turkey; canned corn, green beans, sweet potatoes/yams, gravy, fruit, cranberry sauce and chicken broth; boxed stuffing mix, potatoes, corn bread and dessert.
Making sure the families in Scott County have those memorable holiday experiences is important to Carlisle and the AMEN House volunteers.
“Thanksgiving does not happen without the support of Scott County,” she said. “It’s not a line item in our budget, because this really is an opportunity for our community to take care of itself.
“We know the donations come because they always come, and it really is neighbors helping neighbors. Yeah, it gets funneled through the AMEN House and we’re happy to be that vessel that allows it to happen, but it’s really not us. It’s really our community loving on its neighbors well, and that’s the cool part that we get excited about.”
