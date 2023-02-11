AMEN House is looking for soup donations for their "SOUPer Bowl" event.
“(In) our main pantry we run through about 900 cans a month,” said Executive Director Michele Carlisle in a facebook video. "This month we need about 519 cans of soup."
The over 500 cans of soup are expected to be used as a part of the AMEN House's backpack program, Carlisle said.
The 10 to 20 oz cans "work great" as the purpose of the AMEN House is to feed on the individual level, she said. Cans with pop-tops may be used in the backpack program or the homeless outreach.
To donate, the AMEN House is located at 319 E. Main Street.