A Farmers to Families food box giveaway is happening in downtown Georgetown Monday, October 19 and in the parking lot of Southland Christian Church’s Georgetown campus Friday, October 23.
Pre-packaged boxes will be given away between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the city parking lot behind City Hall and along Washington Street. Over 1,500 boxes are prepared to be distributed with 1,250 boxes prepped for Monday and 400 for Friday.
Michele Carlisle, AMEN House director, says that the Farmers to Families program is a wonderful program trying to help farmers and families alike.
“With this program there is no registration,” Carlisle said. “There is no paper work required. It is literally a free food giveaway.”
AMEN House will be helping distribute the food boxes. Each box has a variety of food options, she said.
“It is my understanding that there is dairy,” she said. “There is meat. I think there are prepared items in there, as well as produce. It is a cold tractor trailer that is showing up that day, so it is very important that we get that food connected that same day with families who need it.”
Stamping Ground recently had their own food giveaway and Carlisle expects the event in Georgetown will go the same way and that all food boxes will reach families. There is a refrigerator truck on standby if food is needed to be saved at the AMEN House, she said.
“We’re just very thankful for this opportunity,” Carlisle said. “The AMEN House main mission is ending hunger in Scott County. So, any avenue that puts food into our community, we’re going to do our very best to say yes to.
“We’re stepping out in faith just a little bit saying that we can handle a full tractor trailer, but we know the need is here.”
Drive-up options and walk-up options are available. Carlisle asks that everyone wear a mask.
Vehicles should enter through the Scott County courthouse parking lot off main street, continue through to the city parking lot behind city hall and follow directions to get your food boxes, eventually exiting on Washington Street, right turn only.
